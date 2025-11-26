Are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Timberwolves Injury Report, Where To Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 26)

A Western Conference Finals rematch takes center stage tonight as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a crucial NBA Cup group play game. The Thunder bring a league-best 17-1 record and a nine-game winning streak into this matchup, while the Timberwolves are looking to bounce back from two tough losses. But for a tough fight, the availability of two superstar guards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards, is vital. So, are they playing?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Timberwolves?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game due to an illness. This marks the first time the reigning MVP has appeared on the injury report this season. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar participated in the team’s morning shootaround, according to Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

SGA’s potential absence would be a significant blow for the Thunder. He is averaging 32.2 points per game and has a terrific 54 percent shooting from the field. He leads the NBA’s top-ranked team in scoring and is the engine of the third-best team with respect to points (122.6 points per game).

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Thunder?

Yes, Anthony Edwards is expected to play and will be in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and is coming off a spectacular performance. Edwards dropped a season-high 43 points in Monday’s overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings. This was his second back-to-back 40-plus scoring, but both in a losing cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ant leads the Timberwolves with an average of 27.8 points per game. Edwards will be looking to lead his team to a statement win against the conference rival that eliminated them from last season’s playoffs.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunder vs Timberwolves injury report for Nov. 26

Thunder injury report

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a lengthy injury report for this contest. Along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being questionable, the team will be without several key players. Jalen Williams remains out as he recovers from right wrist surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Wiggins is also out with a left adductor strain. Alongside them, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are also listed out.

Timberwolves injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter this game nearly at full strength. Enrique Freeman is available to play while wearing a face mask for protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for Thunder vs Timberwolves for Nov. 26

The predicted starting lineups could see a major shift for the Thunder if their superstar is unable to play, while the Timberwolves are expected to roll out their regular starting five.

Oklahoma City Thunder Minnesota Timberwolves Cason Wallace (G) Donte DiVincenzo (G) Luguentz Dort (G) Anthony Edwards (G) Chet Holmgren (F) Jaden McDaniels (F) Isaiah Hartenstein (F) Julius Randle (F) (SGA Replacement) Rudy Gobert (C)

Where to watch the Thunder vs Timberwolves game?

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Streaming options include Fubo and NBA League Pass.

Game preview and what to expect

This game is a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals, which the Thunder won in five games. Oklahoma City boasts the NBA’s best defensive rating at 102.8 and has started the season a perfect 8-0 at home. They are also 2-0 in NBA Cup group play and can clinch a knockout round spot with a victory.

Imago Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) keeps the ball away from Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Minnesota has struggled against teams with winning records. Given the Thunder’s dominant form and home-court advantage, even with the uncertainty around Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City is the predicted winner tonight.