Are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler & Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? Warriors vs. Cavs Full Injury Report (Dec. 6)

The Golden State Warriors head to Cleveland for a matchup shaped almost entirely by the injury report. Both teams are missing key players, putting their depth to the test. Stephen Curry’s status remains the biggest concern for Golden State, while the Cavaliers are juggling several absences of their own. With stars uncertain, let’s look at how this matchup may hinge on which supporting cast rises to the moment.

Are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest Injury Report Warriors

Stephen Curry will not play for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. He is out with a left quadriceps contusion. Head coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week that Curry will miss at least three more games. The star guard has already been sidelined since a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Veteran forward Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the game. He is managing a left knee injury. Butler is averaging an impressive 19.5 points per game this season, which makes his presence even more important. The worry is, the Warriors’ list isn’t limited to this.

Draymond Green is also questionable with a right midfoot sprain. His status will be determined closer to tip-off. Green is a crucial part of the team’s defense and playmaking. Then Al Horford is out due to right sciatic nerve irritation. Rookie Alex Toohey is out with a left knee injury. Seth Curry is questionable with right toe soreness.

Guard De’Anthony Melton is questionable for left knee injury management. He made his season debut earlier this week.

Are Donovan Mitchell, Lonzo Ball Jr. playing tonight? Latest injury report Cavs

Donovan Mitchell is expected to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is not listed on the team’s injury report. Mitchell is fourth in the NBA with a scoring average of 30.6 points per game. He scored 28 points in Friday’s win over San Antonio. But that’s one positive, as the Cavs have a long list of injuries, even if the official report is yet to come as of this time.

Lonzo Ball is listed out due to injury management. Darius Garland’s name doesn’t feature on the list. He missed Friday’s game against the Spurs. Apart from these, there are a few more confirmed ‘outs’ from the Cavs roster.

Sam Merrill is out with a right-hand sprain. Then, Tyrese Proctor is also listed out. Jarrett Allen remains out with a right finger strain. The Cavaliers announced he is expected to miss at least one week. Then Larry Nance Jr. is out with a right calf strain. Max Strus is out as he recovers from left foot surgery. He has not played this season.

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups

Based on the official injury reports, here are the projected starting lineups for Saturday’s game.

Brandin Podziemski Darius Garland Moses Moody Donovan Mitchell Jimmy Butler* De’Andre Hunter Draymond Green* Evan Mobley Jonathan Kuminga Dean Wade

*Butler and Green are questionable. Garland is day-to-day.

If Butler cannot play, Moses Moody would likely slide to small forward. Brandin Podziemski would handle increased playmaking duties without Stephen Curry. For the Cavaliers, Evan Mobley will anchor the frontcourt. He is averaging 19.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Dean Wade is expected to start at center in place of the injured Jarrett Allen. Our prediction for the night is that, Cavs will win, given the unavailability of Stephen Curry and the Cavs playing at home.