Are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Jazz Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 24)

The Golden State Warriors look to get back on track during their home stand when they host the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Monday night. After a strong start, the Warriors have hit a rough patch, falling to a 9-9 record after three consecutive losses. The Utah Jazz, with a 5-11 record, are also looking for consistency in the early part of the season. All eyes are on the Warriors’ injury report, which could significantly impact their chances against a Jazz team playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Jazz?

Stephen Curry is available and will play against the Utah Jazz. The star guard is coming off a 38-point performance in the Warriors’ last game. Jimmy Butler is also set to take the court for Golden State as they try to snap their losing streak. Neither is listed on the team’s official injury report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main concern for the Warriors revolves around their frontcourt depth. Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable for the contest due to a right midfoot sprain. His potential absence would be a significant blow to the team’s defense and playmaking.

Warriors vs Jazz injury report for Nov. 24

The Golden State Warriors will definitely be without several key players. Al Horford will miss at least three games due to a sciatica issue. Jonathan Kuminga remains out with bilateral knee patellar tendonitis, and head coach Steve Kerr has expressed uncertainty about his return timeline. De’Anthony Melton is also out as he continues his recovery from left ACL surgery. For the Jazz, their injury situation is more clear-cut, with two players officially ruled out for the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Utah Jazz has two players on their injury list. Georges Niang is out with a left foot injury and will be re-evaluated by medical staff in ten to fourteen days. Walker Kessler is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing left shoulder surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Jazz otherwise have a relatively healthy roster as they conclude a back-to-back set on the road.

Predicted lineups for Warriors vs Jazz for Nov. 24

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz Stephen Curry (G) Keyonte George (G) Moses Moody (G) Johnny Juzang Bailey (G) Will Richard (F) Svi Mykhailiuk (F) Jimmy Butler III (F) Lauri Markkanen (F) Draymond Green (C) Jusuf Nurkic (C)

Note: This lineup prediction assumes Draymond Green is able to play through his questionable status.

Where to watch the Warriors vs. Jazz game?

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM Eastern Time / 7:00 PM Pacific Time

Where to Watch: The game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area for home viewers and on KJZZ and Jazz+ for away viewers. Live streaming options include Fubo and Peacock, with regional restrictions potentially applying.

Game preview and what to expect

The Warriors return home with a solid record at Chase Center but are desperate for a win to stop their recent slide. Their offense, led by Stephen Curry’s 28.6 points per game, ranks 21st in the league. The team’s defense, however, has been a point of contention. Jimmy Butler was vocal after the last loss, stating:

“We just not guarding nobody. That’s from what I can tell. I haven’t been here long, but that’s never been the formula here. Not to win a championship.” The Jazz, led by Lauri Markkanen’s 29.2 points per game, possess a potent offense but have struggled defensively, ranking 29th by allowing 125 points per game.

Utah arrives in San Francisco after losing a close game against the Los Angeles Lakers the previous night. The Warriors, having had two days off, should have a rest advantage. The key matchup will be inside, where the Warriors’ potentially shorthanded frontcourt must contend with Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 9.6 rebounds. Still, given the Warriors’ strong home record and the Jazz’s poor 1-6 road form, the prediction is for the Golden State Warriors to secure a bounce-back victory.