Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs. Lakers Latest Injury Report NBA Cup (Dec. 10)

The stage is set for a high-stakes NBA Cup quarterfinal in Los Angeles, and both teams arrive in strong form, separated by only one win. That momentum, however, comes with a twist. The San Antonio Spurs have been impressive despite missing their cornerstone, but going up against a nearly full-strength LA Lakers team now shapes their biggest challenge yet.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight? Latest injury report on Spurs

Victor Wembanyama will not play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Spurs star has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a left calf strain.

This marks the 11th consecutive game Wembanyama will miss. He last played on November 14 against the Golden State Warriors.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed Wembanyama traveled with the team to Los Angeles. The coach joked about ensuring the player was on the flight. “He’s going to be on that plane to LA, for sure,” Johnson said. “He better be.”

The team is proceeding cautiously with his return despite his participation in recent workouts. Wembanyama took part in a full practice on Sunday and conducted a workout after Monday’s shootaround.

Both De’Aaron Fox and Stephen Castle are expected to suit up tonight. Even Rookie guard Dylan Harper is not listed on the injury report and is available to play. Harper is coming off a 22-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Guard Jordan McLaughlin is also on the injury report. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

The Spurs have posted a 7-win and 3-loss record during this stretch without Wembanyama. Their offensive rating actually ranks ninth in the league since his injury.

Are Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton playing tonight? Latest injury report on LA Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers enter this knockout game with a nearly complete roster. Only one player is currently listed on their injury report. Forward Maxi Kleber is questionable for the matchup. He is managing a lumbar muscle strain.

Austin Reaves is not on the injury report and will play. The guard is averaging 28.4 points and 6.7 assists per game this season. Then, starting center Deandre Ayton is also fully available. Ayton averages 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Veteran guard Marcus Smart is planning to return after a six-game absence. He practiced fully on Tuesday and addressed his status. “Back is feeling good,” Smart said. “We did some tests, passed the tests, so we’re gonna give it a shot tomorrow.”

Even LeBron James is not listed on the injury report and will play. The Lakers have a 6-win and 1-loss record in games James has appeared in this season. The team’s clean bill of health is a notable shift. It offers rare continuity for a group aiming to win its second NBA Cup title.

Luka Doncic leads the Lakers and the entire league with 35 points per game. His play has kept Los Angeles atop the Pacific Division with a 17-win and 6-loss record.

Spurs vs Lakers Predicted Starting Line-Ups

The predicted starting lineups account for all available injury information. These projections reflect the latest official reports.

De’Aaron Fox (G) Marcus Smart (G) Stephon Castle (G) Austin Reaves (G) Devin Vassell (F) Luka Doncic (F) Keldon Johnson (F) LeBron James (F) Luke Kornet (C) Deandre Ayton (C)

With Wembanyama out, Luke Kornet is expected to start at center for San Antonio. Kornet recently returned from his own injury absence. De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle will handle backcourt duties for the Spurs. They will be tasked with countering the Lakers’ high-powered guard trio.

Marcus Smart is projected to rejoin the Lakers’ first unit after his back injury. This pushes the lineup back to its intended starting five. This includes LeBron James, who was absent for the team’s first meeting with San Antonio this season.

This matchup pits the Spurs’ resilient system against the Lakers’ assembled star power. The winner advances to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas, keeping a half-million-dollar prize per player in sight.

For San Antonio, the challenge is sustaining their surprising success without their most dominant force. For Los Angeles, the expectation is to capitalize on full health and secure a legacy by winning a second in-season tournament title.