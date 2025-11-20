Are Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Hawks Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 20)

The San Antonio Spurs host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night in a game with plenty of draft pick implications for the home team. Both squads are riding interesting streaks, but they will have to navigate this crucial matchup without several of their most important players.

Are Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox playing tonight against the Hawks?

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama will not play in Thursday’s game. He is sidelined with a left calf strain suffered during a game against the Golden State Warriors on November 14. Multiple reports indicate the big man is expected to miss multiple weeks of action, making this his third consecutive absence. Fortunately for San Antonio, point guard De’Aaron Fox is available and will play against the Hawks.

For the Atlanta Hawks, the injury news is also significant. Star guard Trae Young remains out with a right knee sprain and will not play. His absence continues a stretch where he has missed the last ten games. The Hawks have managed a 7-3 record during that time despite being without their primary playmaker. The status of De’Aaron Fox is clear, but the Hawks face uncertainty with other key contributors.

Spurs vs Hawks injury report for Nov. 20

Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs have a lengthy injury list heading into this contest. Along with Victor Wembanyama, the team will be without rookie guard Stephon Castle. Castle is out with a left hip flexor strain and is scheduled for re-evaluation in one to two weeks. Also missing the game are Dylan Harper due to a left calf strain and Jordan McLaughlin with a right hamstring strain.

Hawks injury report

The Atlanta Hawks have their own health concerns beyond Trae Young. Center Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable for the game as he deals with right knee soreness. This issue has already caused him to miss three straight games. Rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher is also questionable after injuring his hip in a recent game against the Phoenix Suns. N’Faly Dante is out with a left knee sprain.

Predicted lineups for Spurs vs Hawks for Nov. 20

With the injury reports finalized, the projected starting lineups for both teams are taking shape. The Spurs will rely on their veteran backcourt and a reshuffled frontcourt to compensate for their missing pieces.

PG De’Aaron Fox Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG Julian Champagnie Dyson Daniels SF Devin Vassell Vit Krejci PF Harrison Barnes Jalen Johnson C Luke Kornet Onyeka Okongwu

Where to watch the Spurs vs Hawks game?

Basketball fans can catch this interconference matchup on Thursday night.

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Southwest and NBA TV. Streaming options are also available through Fubo.

Match preview and what to expect

This match features an intriguing competition between teams that are performing well despite missing some important players. Without Wembanyama, the Spurs have won their last two games, bringing their early-season record to a strong 10-4. The Hawks’ nine-and-six record reflects the end of their five-game winning streak in their recent game. For the Spurs, this game is especially important because they have right to the better draft pick from the two teams.

Keep an eye on De’Aaron Fox as he goes up against Dyson Daniels, Atlanta’s excellent perimeter defender. In five of his previous six games, Fox has scored at least 20 points, and he’ll be expected to be San Antonio’s main offensive threat. Jalen Johnson has taken over as the Hawks’ primary offensive weapon, scoring 22 points and grabbing 9.5 rebounds on average, due to Young’s unavailability. With the Spurs playing well and having the home-court advantage in this series of home games, San Antonio should win a close one.