brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Are Victor Wembanyama, Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? Spurs vs. Cavs Full Injury Report (Dec. 5)

ByAayaan Sayadee

Dec 5, 2025 | 3:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Are Victor Wembanyama, Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? Spurs vs. Cavs Full Injury Report (Dec. 5)

ByAayaan Sayadee

Dec 5, 2025 | 3:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

Tonight in Cleveland, two teams dealing with major injury problems will face each other. The San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers are both missing many players. This contest will assess the strength and staying power of both teams’ lineups.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Spurs have won seven of their last nine games despite missing their franchise player. The Cavaliers are trying to stabilize after a recent rough patch. The availability of remaining stars like Donovan Mitchell and De’Aaron Fox becomes even more critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report Spurs

Victor Wembanyama will not play for the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The star big man is dealing with a left calf strain.

He has not played since a loss to the Golden State Warriors on November 14. The Spurs have not provided a timetable for his return.

Top Stories

Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Lakers vs. Celtics Full Injury Report (Dec. 5)

Napheesa Collier Subtly Challenges Cathy Engelbert Over WNBA’s CBA, Revenue-Sharing Decisions

WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Labeled ‘Taylor Swift 2.0’ in Telling Locker Room Admission

Luka Doncic Inquired About Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade That Will Put 6 Lakers Stars At Risk – Reports

LeBron James Breaks Silence After Ending Double-Digit Scoring Streak Against Toronto Raptors

Wembanyama is averaging career bests of 26.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. His absence leaves a major gap in the team’s interior defense and scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

Rookie guard Stephon Castle is also out with a left hip flexor strain. He sustained the injury on November 16. Backup guard Jordan McLaughlin is out with a left hamstring strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Center Luke Kornet is listed as questionable for the game. He is managing left ankle soreness. Kornet has started in Wembanyama’s place and blocked a potential game-winning shot against Orlando on Wednesday.

Are Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report Cavs

Donovan Mitchell is expected to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The star guard is not listed on the injury report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell is fourth in the NBA with a scoring average of 30.7 points per game. He also averages 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Starting point guard Darius Garland will not play on Friday. He is out for injury management related to a toe issue. Garland has missed several games already this season.

Starting center Jarrett Allen is out with a right finger strain. The Cavaliers announced he is expected to miss at least one week. His absence weakens the team’s interior defense significantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserve big man Larry Nance Jr. is out with a right calf strain. An MRI revealed a Grade 1 soleus strain. He is expected to miss the next three to four weeks of action.

Spurs vs Cavs Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the official injury reports, here are the projected starting lineups for Friday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

PG: De’Aaron FoxPG: Craig Porter Jr.
SG: Devin VassellSG: Donovan Mitchell
SF: Julian ChampagnieSF: De’Andre Hunter
PF: Harrison BarnesPF: Dean Wade
C: Luke Kornet*C: Evan Mobley

*Kornet is questionable with an ankle issue. If he cannot play, Kelly Olynyk would likely start at center for San Antonio.

This season, De’Aaron Fox has been averaging 25.0 points and 6.3 assists. In the eight games out of nine played since Wembanyama got hurt, his score was at least 25 points.

Cleveland will depend on Evan Mobley to be the key player in the frontcourt. He is averaging 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Mobley is also a reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved