Are Victor Wembanyama & Giannis Antetokounmpo Out of the 2025–26 NBA MVP Race? Injury Update & Key Eligibility Rules Explained

The 2025–26 NBA MVP race has taken a dramatic turn, with two of its biggest stars, Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo, seeing their candidacies severely jeopardized by injuries and the league’s strict new eligibility rules.

San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama’s MVP-caliber production has been overshadowed by a left calf strain injury, which has led him to miss a total of 10 consecutive games, putting his season’s eligibility in serious doubt.

On the other hand, Milwaukee Bucks Giannis was making an elite statistical case, but a recent non-contact injury is now threatening his ability to meet the eligibility threshold, coupled with his team’s inconsistent play. Antetokounmpo suffered the strain early in a recent win over the Pistons. His projected recovery timeline is a significant 2 to 4 weeks.

Latest injury update on Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama strained his left calf in the San Antonio Spurs’ Nov. 15 loss to the Golden State Warriors. An MRI on Nov. 17 confirmed the injury, and he hasn’t played since, missing 10 straight games. This means he has only played in 12 of the San Antonio Spurs’ 22 games so far this season, which puts him near the 50% participation mark.

To be eligible for important end-of-season awards, a key factor for a player hoping to establish his legacy, Wembanyama needs to play in a minimum of 65 total games, meaning he must participate in at least 53 of the remaining 60 games.

Wembanyama’s chance at the title is furthermore threatened because he will not play in Monday’s game against the Pelicans. Furthermore, according to Jeff McDonald from the San Antonio Express-News, it is uncertain if Wembanyama will be able to play in the team’s NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Latest injury update on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for a considerable amount of time for the Milwaukee Bucks. Bucks coach Doc Rivers confirmed that the former MVP is expected to miss at least one month of playing time after he injured himself during the Pistons matchup within just three minutes of the game. He has suffered a right calf strain, which will require him to sit out for multiple games.

Antetokounmpo strained his right calf during the Bucks’ win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and he was originally expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks. Now his return date will depend on his treatment response. The team is now prepared to face Detroit without its star player.

NBA MVP eligibility rule explained — Why the 65-Game threshold matters

The NBA implemented the 65-Game Rule starting in the 2023-24 season as part of a larger push (which also includes the In-Season Tournament) to increase the importance of the 82-game regular season and encourage teams to play their top players more often.

Historically, star players have been missing an increasing number of regular-season games:

1980s & 1990s: Average of about 10.5 games missed per season.

2000s: Increased to 13.9 games missed per season.

2010s: Increased to 17.5 games missed per season.

Current Decade (2020s): Increased to 23.9 games missed per season (before the rule’s implementation).

What the rule requires

To be eligible for major end-of-season awards, specifically MVP, All-NBA Team (First, Second, or Third), Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), and All-Defensive Team (First or Second), a player must meet a strict minimum games played requirement.

A player must generally play in at least 65 regular-season games.

The rule directly impacts the financial futures of elite players. Many high-value contracts (like Supermax Extensions) and player incentives are tied to making an All-NBA Team. If a star player fails to reach the 65-game minimum, they could lose out on millions of dollars by being ineligible for those top contract tiers or bonuses.

How many games have Wembanyama & Giannis played so far?

Player Games Played Games Missed Status (Eligible / On the Brink / Danger) Victor Wembanyama 12 10 Danger Giannis Antetokounmpo 17 8 On the Brink

Are Wembanyama & Giannis still in the NBA MVP race?

Yes, Wembanyama & Giannis are still in the NBA MVP race.

Giannis is definitely still a top contender for the MVP award, but he is running into a new rule problem. The NBA now requires players to play in at least 65 games to qualify for major awards like MVP. This means Giannis can only miss a total of 17 games all season (82 total games minus 65). Out of which he has already missed out on 8.

If he misses just one more game than that limit, he will automatically be taken out of the running for MVP, no matter how well he plays. His health and simple presence on the court are now the most important factors for his award chances.

Wembanyama is not realistically in the MVP race this year. He’s coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign in 23-24, but this season is more about proving he can anchor a winning team and stay healthy over a full year. Given the missed time, his 2025–26 awards path appears more realistic for consideration as an All-NBA or All-Defensive player than for MVP.

Who is the NBA MVP Favorite if Wemby & Giannis miss too much time?

If superstar players like Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo miss a lot of time, the race for the NBA MVP award will focus firmly on three other dominant players. Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Dončić have all put up amazing stats, making them the top three favourites for the league’s biggest individual prize.

Jokić currently ranks number one, consistently putting up near triple-double figures with 28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds the second spot, showcasing his elite scoring with an average of 32.8 points, supported by 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Close behind him is Luka Dončić at number three, who is leading all three in scoring with 35.3 points, plus high marks of 8.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists, proving he is a massive statistical force every night.

What is your opinion, and who is your favourite for the title this week?