Are Victor Wembanyama, Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Spurs vs. Pelicans Latest Injury Report (Dec. 8)

The San Antonio Spurs continue to thrive without Victor Wembanyama, while the New Orleans Pelicans are scrambling for answers in a season that keeps trending downward. As they meet for the third time, both teams hoped for a healthier lineup, but early indications suggest otherwise. With key absences likely to shape the matchup, here’s how both squads are expected to line up at Smoothie King Center.

Are Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report Spurs

Victor Wembanyama will not play for the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The star big man remains out with a left calf strain that has sidelined him for the last ten games.

Wemby was a full participant during the team’s practice on Sunday. Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reported that Wembanyama is considered “iffy” for the team’s next game on Wednesday. The Spurs are exercising clear caution with their franchise player.

Rookie guard Stephon Castle is listed as questionable for the game. He has missed multiple games with a left hip flexor strain. Castle has averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 assists per game this season.

Center Luke Kornet is also questionable with left ankle soreness. Then, Guard Jordan McLaughlin remains out with a left hamstring strain. San Antonio holds a 15-7 record, good for fifth place in the Western Conference. The team has already defeated New Orleans twice this season, in October and November.

Are Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report Pelicans

Zion Williamson will not play for the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. He is out with a right adductor injury and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Williamson has appeared in only ten games this season, averaging 22.1 points per contest. The Pelicans have a 1-9 record in those games. His absence is a major blow to the team’s offensive identity.

Guard Jordan Poole has been ruled out with a left quadriceps strain. This will be his 18th consecutive game missed due to the injury. He last played on November 4.

Starting forward Herbert Jones is listed as questionable with a right calf strain. His potential return would provide a significant defensive boost for the struggling team. Guard Dejounte Murray remains out as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

New Orleans has a 3-21 record, the worst in the NBA. The team has lost 15 of its last 16 games and is 1-18 against Western Conference opponents.

Spurs vs Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest injury reports and recent lineups, here are the projected starters for Monday’s game.

De’Aaron Fox Jeremiah Fears Stephon Castle* Bryce McGowens Devin Vassell Trey Murphy III Harrison Barnes Saddiq Bey Bismack Biyombo Derik Queen

*Castle is questionable. If he cannot play, Julian Champagnie would likely start in his place.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Spurs in scoring during Wembanyama’s absence, averaging 26.8 points over the last ten games. Bismack Biyombo will start at center if Luke Kornet is unable to play.

For New Orleans, Trey Murphy III is the team’s leading active scorer with 20.5 points per game. Rookie Derik Queen is averaging 12.0 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. Given their record, the Spurs are expected to win this matchup.