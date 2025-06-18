Austin Reaves Addresses Agent’s Bold Claim as Confession on Lakers Future Emerges

After the Lakers’ season was cut short in the first round for the second straight year, many blamed Austin Reaves for their brutal elimination. His numbers declined significantly during the Timberwolves series, averaging only 16.2 points and less than four assists. As expected, AR’s disappointing performance led to speculations about him getting traded this summer. And his agent Aaron Reilly fired back at the critics with a controversial tweet!

“Next year is going to be a show. People have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers.” Reilly wrote, making a bold claim about his client’s future. Nearly a month after his viral statement, Reaves finally broke silence on his feelings about it. “Honestly, I think it’s funny. I think he called me right after ‘Hope you don’t mind.’ I was like I really don’t care.” Reaves said in his interview with Trevor Lane.

Yes, the Lakers guard had no issues with his agent making public statements on his behalf because Reaves was focused on his craft instead of the outside noise, “I mean anything anybody’s gonna say is not gonna bother how I approach things or anything. I’m gonna go try to do the same thing I’ve done the past four years and that’s get better every summer.” AR also highlighted that this is not the first time Aaron has made such bold claims about him.

“I’m pretty sure, I think he had a tweet like that before last year. And then I go on and I have my best season of my career. I like to continue to grow and get better and I just kind of leave all the bulls— at the door.” He remarked. Regardless of what critics say about him, Reaves has shown constant year-on-year improvement throughout his career. Although he was not able to step up in the Wolves series, he had a career year during the regular season, averaging 20.2 points and nearly six assists. At times, he looked like a legitimate member of the Big Three alongside LeBron and Luka.

AD

(Developing Story)