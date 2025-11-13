Austin Reaves Admits JJ Redick’s Warning Fell on Deaf Ears in Lakers Locker Room After Loss to OKC

The Los Angeles Lakers were handed their most humbling defeat of the season, falling 121-92 to the league leading Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that was effectively over by halftime. The loss highlighted a significant gap between the two teams and prompted a candid admission from guard Austin Reaves about a pre-game warning from coach JJ Redick that the team failed to heed.

After the game, Austin Reaves pinpointed the exact moment the contest slipped away. “Um I think early in the second quarter. Uh I think they went on, you know, like a 10 run or something and we just couldn’t couldn’t get a shot to fall.” He detailed how the team’s breakdowns on both ends of the court fueled the Thunder’s momentum. This collapse directly mirrored a specific caution from his coach that the team did not act upon.

Reaves revealed that Coach Redick had explicitly prepared the team for this scenario. “Uh we were messing up the the switches on the other end. And uh you know JJ said it this morning once you give this team a you know a little sliver of whatever they can just you know run away with the game and that’s what they did.” The Thunder’s ability to exploit a small opening and turn it into a game deciding run was a key part of their dominant victory, proving their coach’s premonition correct.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder executed their game plan flawlessly during this period, preventing the Lakers from making a single field goal for nearly eight minutes at the start of the second quarter. Oklahoma City expanded its 18-point lead from the first quarter to a commanding 70-38 advantage by halftime, a deficit the Lakers could not overcome. This impressive defensive performance highlighted why the Thunder holds the best record in the NBA at 12-1.

Taking personal responsibility for the loss, Reaves did not mince words about his own performance or the team’s collective effort. “Um I mean I think it starts with you know the I didn’t play very well. Uh you know we as a team didn’t play very well well.” He finished with just 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting, a significant drop from his 30.3 points per game average entering the contest.

Reaves emphasized that every player in the locker room shared this feeling of underperformance. “I think you could go around the room and everybody would you know kind of agree with that.” He stressed that against a top tier opponent like the Thunder, anything less than perfect execution is insufficient. “You have to be, you know, uh, clicking on all cylinders, locked into every little detail.”

An Ugly Defeat

Luka Doncic, who was held to 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting, described the loss as one of the team’s worst this season. He openly acknowledged the Thunder’s superior play, stating, “Definitely wasn’t our best game… they did a great job. I think they all did a great job on me.” The 30-point halftime deficit was the largest Doncic has ever faced in his eight-year career, a stark indicator of the team’s struggles on the night.

Imago Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lakers’ offense, which had scored at least 116 points in every previous game this season, was completely stifled, managing a season-low 92 points. They shot a season-worst 40.3 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers, which the Thunder converted into 26 points. This contrasted sharply with Oklahoma City’s mere 11 turnovers, highlighting a significant gap in execution and focus between the two teams.

The Thunder’s bench significantly outperformed the Lakers’, with a score of 64-36. Isaiah Joe came off the bench and scored 21 points, leading Oklahoma City’s effort. Besides Doncic and Austin Reaves, only Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht scored at least ten points for the Lakers, highlighting the team’s insufficient offensive contributions from other players.

In a blunt and humorous summary of the evening, Austin Reaves offered a final assessment to Sportsnet. “Just to be blunt, they beat the s—- out of us tonight,” he said. The Lakers, now 8-4, will look to learn from the film of this game as they continue their season without the injured LeBron James, hoping to avoid a repeat of such a one-sided performance.