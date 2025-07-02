Knicks Announce Mike Brown Hiring as Ex-Star Demands Bold Move From New Head Coach

Everything felt just a little too quiet in New York. Like the calm before a storm. Knicks fans, already riding the emotional whiplash from an Eastern Conference Finals run, were holding their breath, waiting for the other shoe to drop. Was Leon Rose actually going to let this coaching search drag on into Summer League? Had Dolan really flushed Thibs just to roll the dice on another untested name? Questions kept piling up, rumors floated around like cigarette smoke in a subway station, and through it all, one thing was certain: something big was cooking behind the scenes at Madison Square Garden.

But no one expected this. Not even the most plugged-in fans on Knicks Twitter, not the insiders who live and breathe this team, not even the anonymous Reddit scouts claiming they saw Mike Budenholzer at a Tribeca deli. After swinging and missing on high-profile coaches, the Knicks went silent. And silence, in a city this loud, can only mean one thing. Change was coming — but the real twist? It wasn’t just about who they hired, it was about what this hire means for the entire Knicks roster moving forward.

That moment finally arrived when @ShamsCharania dropped the bomb on X. “BREAKING: The New York Knicks are expected to land on two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown as the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell ESPN.” That was it. The drought was over. After weeks of interviews, rejected requests, and quiet meetings with everyone from Taylor Jenkins to James Borrego, the Knicks have zeroed in on Mike Brown. And if you think this is just another stopgap hire, think again. Brown isn’t walking into MSG with a clipboard and a smile — he’s bringing 454 career wins, a .599 win percentage, and a resumé that reads like a masterclass in coaching elite talent. LeBron, Kobe, Steph. Now? Brunson, KAT, and a team that’s knocking on the championship door.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Shams doubled down in a follow-up, revealing the exhaustive process behind the scenes: “Knicks president Leon Rose underwent a thorough process since the firing of Tom Thibodeau a month ago. The Knicks requested permission for five NBA head coaches and were denied, then interviewed several available coaches and went through multi-round stages with candidates.” And all that background makes this hiring hit different. It wasn’t panic. It wasn’t a default move. This was deliberate. Mike Brown won his way into this seat.

And just when you thought the dust was settling, the voices started rolling in. Not from the front office. Not from anonymous execs. But from the guys who’ve worn the jersey, sat on that bench, lived the grind at MSG. Because with a new coach comes new accountability. And some folks aren’t wasting any time laying out what has to change.

Brown Faces Heat as Knicks Era Begins Under Watchful Eyes

Enter Austin Rivers. Former Knicks guard. Current podcaster. Voice of that brutally honest player POV the league needs more of. And he’s got a message for the new coach. Speaking on the Off Guard with Austin Rivers, Rivers laid it out raw: “The team is already very good, but bench scoring was an issue last year. Now they’ve added one of the best bench scorers in the league, so they don’t need many more pieces- just another point guard.”

He wasn’t pulling punches. He zeroed in on Cam Payne, the backup PG who barely saw the floor under Thibs, despite having proven his playoff worth with Phoenix. Rivers continued, “If the new coach isn’t going to use him… then they should replace him with someone who’ll actually get minutes.” That’s not just analysis. That’s a demand. From a former player who knows what it means to ride pine for no reason.

via Imago Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) looks on during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

And it’s not a wild take. Cam Payne, though inconsistent at times, has legit playoff experience. He was a spark plug for the Suns during their Finals run, averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 assists per game that postseason. But under Thibs, he might as well have been invisible. Mike Brown has a chance to flip that script. Rivers even floated the dream scenario: “Maybe the new coach will come in and be like, ‘Yo, Cam, I’m actually going to use you 15 minutes a game.’” Because the Knicks don’t just need depth, they need trust in that second unit. Someone to buy Brunson a breather, someone to hold the offense down when the starters sit. Someone who won’t be collecting DNPs in a tracksuit all season.

Now here we are. Mike Brown’s officially in, and the spotlight is already blinding. The fanbase is hopeful, but cautious. The locker room is watching. And guys like Austin Rivers are keeping it real from the outside, saying what fans inside The Garden are already yelling: this can’t be another safe hire. It has to be bold. It has to shake the old habits. Brown’s got the pedigree, sure. But now he’s got to show he can evolve too. Because in New York, it’s not just about making the right hire. It’s about making it matter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…