Ayesha Curry Eager for Major Event Without Stephen Curry After Latest Business Reveal

What do you do when your beauty brand drops a new product that practically screams summer, and your superstar husband might be too busy to show up for the celebration? If you’re Ayesha Curry, you double down on the sweet… quite literally.

On Monday, Ayesha took to her Instagram story to tease a fresh drop from her skincare brand Sweet July Skin: a trio of lip treatments that might as well come with a vacation. The caption? “JULY just got SWWETer @sweetjulyskin,” complete with glossy visuals and lip-smacking energy. The new product, described as “your daily hydrating essential for plump and nourished lips,” features ingredients like Mazi-Lip, Hyaluronic Acid, and antioxidant-rich fruit oils. This only means one thing, girls: skincare just got a tropical upgrade!

And in typical Ayesha fashion, she wasn’t done there. She followed it up by reposting an invitation from Sweet July Skin and Garden Creamery to a real-life event in San Francisco. “JOIN US FOR A TREAT,” the post read, teasing a Saturday celebration filled with free ice cream, giveaways, and a chance to try the new lip treatment first-hand. Her caption? “Bay Areeeeeea !!! I can’t wait to see all our likkle sweeties!”

The July 12th event, hosted at Garden Creamery (owned by Erin Lang and Donny Capozzi), is classic Ayesha: part community, part glam, all heart. And the playful twist? A food-skincare crossover that taps into the growing trend of using edible aesthetics in beauty branding. Rhodes has done it, and other skincare brands are catching on. But Ayesha, as always, is a step ahead, blending nourishment with nostalgia. However, the event won’t be all smiles.

In 2023, he won the whole thing, sinking a dramatic eagle putt to take the crown. Last year, he missed the event as the Golden Boy was busy helping Team USA to a gold at the Paris Olympics. And well, this year, he’s back to defend the title… and if history is any indicator, he won’t be missing a single round.

This means, for once, Ayesha Curry might be launching something big without her MVP cheering courtside. Still, if there’s one thing the Currys have made crystal clear, it’s that they support each other, even when they can’t be there in person.

No Curry? No worries!

Just a couple of weeks ago, Ayesha showed up at Steph’s Underrated Golf Tour stop and posted an Instagram Story that sent fans into full heart-eyes mode. In it, she’s seen taking a swing on the green, writing, “Ya girl getting better! Thanks coach Steph Curry!” And of course, there’s the heart of it all — Eat. Learn. Play.

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and wife Ayesha Curry (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Founded by Steph and Ayesha, the nonprofit is a full-throttle mission targeting childhood hunger, education equity, and safe spaces for play in the Oakland area and beyond. From funding literacy programs to distributing millions of meals, the Currys aren’t just showing up on the court or the red carpet anymore. They’re showing up for the community, too. All in, all heart. And that’s exactly it.

That balance—career, kids, ambition, and always having each other’s backs—is what makes the Currys such a power duo. Whether they’re launching brands or breaking records, the love is loud even when the calendar gets crowded. So, will Steph sneak in for a surprise appearance at the Sweet July x Garden Creamery bash?

Probably not. And honestly? Let Steph have this one. After an exhausting playoff run and a season where he had to carry the Warriors on his back yet again, a few sun-soaked days on the green feel is well-earned. Golf has always been more than a hobby for Steph—it’s his mental reset, his happy place.

But if there’s one thing this family knows how to do, it’s keep the support flowing… from the golf course to the skincare aisle. And for Ayesha? She’s got scoops, sweethearts, and a summer glow-up to deliver. One plump lip at a time.