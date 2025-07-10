Ayesha Curry Expresses Overwhelming Emotions After Daughter Riley Hits Major Milestone

While Steph Curry is busy perfecting his swing on the golf course this summer, Ayesha Curry has been soaking up the sun in full vacation mode—her socials are brimming with beach snaps, party vibes, and glowing promos for her Sweet July Skin line. But even in the midst of all the glam and getaways, Ayesha’s heart is still right at home.

In a touching Instagram story, she revealed she’s hand-crocheting a blanket as a birthday gift for her “big girl” Riley, who’s about to turn 13 on July 19. “But she’s also a mama!” Ayesha wrote. “How?!” It’s a sweet, emotional reminder that no matter how busy life gets, some milestones deserve a personal touch.

How time flies! It feels like just yesterday Riley Curry was stealing the spotlight at her dad’s 2015 playoff pressers—perched on Steph’s lap, charming the entire NBA world. Who could forget the moment when the then 2-year-old boldly told the media, “You’re too loud, Daddy. Be quiet,” leaving the Baby-Faced Assassin grinning while the hoop community collectively melted. Now, that same little scene-stealer is on the cusp of turning 13, and it’s enough to make longtime fans feel seriously old.

Fast forward to right now and Riley is almost a teenager, seemingly taller than her mother and dominating the sports world in her own way. Yes, she has found a passion for volleyball and is part of the Academy 11 National team. Sure enough, Steph and Ayesha could not be prouder, “She’s super into volleyball right now. So, she’s found something she loves, and she’s passionate about it, and she loves to work at it.” And Riley has also found a new obsession as she enters her teenage years.

Ayesha Curry reveals Riley’s latest obsession that involves Blake Lively

As Riley grows older, her interests have changed drastically, as they do for all teenage girls. Ayesha recently revealed on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show that her daughter is hooked to Blake Lively’s hit show Gossip Girl, “Now she’s 12 and a half and she is watching all of the like the Gossip Girl and the horror things on TV… I’m like ‘Oh girl, you’re ready.’”

But amid her school work and other hobbies, Riley is yet to develop a keen interest in reading books and novels. “She is at that stage where you know reading, she’s not all there.” Ayesha remarked. However, the entrepreneur hopes that her new novel Honeysuckle and Bone will help Riley develop this habit as well, “I feel like this is going to reignite her love for reading and I can’t wait to see it.”

While Riley is about to turn 13, she will always be a little baby girl for Ayesha and its evident from her emotional IG message taking precedence over recent promotional posts. What are your thoughts?