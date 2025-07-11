Ayesha Curry Makes Public Plea For 72.8 million American Kids After $100M Confession With Stephen Curry

Oakland continues to step up for its kids. This city is once again offering free meals throughout the summer at dozens of community sites. Earlier this year, the city warned the program might fold under mounting costs. But it was the case until a few familiar names stepped in. When you hear Oakland, you immediately think of Stephen Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry, and their foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. And they refused to watch this program fade away.

The city later announced the summer food initiative would survive, backed by the East Bay Community Foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., and the Alameda County Food Bank. Their mission’s clear: no child in Oakland goes hungry when school doors close. Last summer alone, the program dished out over 100,000 meals. But as Ayesha Curry recently pointed out, this kind of effort takes a village. She jumped on Instagram with a heartfelt plea, rallying people everywhere to join the cause.

In her story, Ayesha said, We’ve started delivering 1,200 meals daily to more than 20 sites across Oakland, ensuring kids have the nutrition they need to thrive all summer. But also, she made it clear this isn’t a one-household operation. “But we truly can’t do it alone. We need your help,” she added, to remind everyone that big change requires many hands.

