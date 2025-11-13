Ayesha Curry Posts Heartfelt Message for Stephen Curry as He Closes Gap on Michael Jordan Record

Following a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors needed a bounce-back performance and got exactly that from Stephen Curry, who erupted for a season-high 46 points to lead his team to a 125 120 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The win improved the team’s record to 7 6, a fact Curry himself found amusing as he celebrated afterwards.

After the game, the Warriors star was captured on video walking to the locker room and delivering a playful quip. “7 6 better than 6 7,” Curry said before breaking into a laugh, directly referencing the viral internet meme. The comment showcased his trademark lighthearted personality following a crucial win.

His wife, Ayesha Curry, quickly shared the clip on her Instagram Story, expressing her admiration for her husband. In reference to his quick-witted remark and his performance, she wrote, “Witty and quick on his feet (literally) … I love my @stephencurry30 So proud.” Her public support highlighted a proud personal moment alongside his professional achievement.

Curry’s 46-point explosion was not just a key to the victory but also a significant milestone in his legendary career. This performance marked his 43rd game with 40 or more points since he turned 30 years old. This incredible feat places him immediately behind basketball icon Michael Jordan on the all-time list.

When asked about nearing such an exclusive record held by Jordan, Curry expressed humble appreciation. “God willing. That’s pretty good company, for sure,” he said. He also acknowledged how vital the performance was for the team, adding, “We needed every bit of them tonight.”

The victory was a true team effort, requiring everyone to step up after a difficult first half where the Warriors fell behind by 16 points. Curry specifically credited a strong third quarter turnaround, where he personally scored 22 points, for shifting the game’s momentum and securing the important road win.

Chasing His Airness

The statistical race for the most 40 point games after age 30 is now incredibly tight. A post from the account Curry Muse on X clearly outlined the standings, noting “Players with the most 40-point games after turning 30 years old in NBA history: 44 — Michael Jordan, 43 — Stephen Curry.” Curry is now just one spectacular game away from tying the record held by the Chicago Bulls legend.

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in the 4th quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This was also Curry’s 73rd career 40 point game overall, moving him into ninth place on the NBA’s all time list, ahead of his former teammate Kevin Durant. His 22 point third quarter also extended his own NBA record for the most 20 point quarters in a career, now sitting at 43.

Beyond Curry’s heroics, the Warriors received strong support from Jimmy Butler, who contributed 28 points, and Moses Moody, who added 19 points. Their efforts were necessary to overcome a historic night from the Spurs, where Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle both recorded triple doubles.

The team’s victory snapped a six game road losing streak and provided a much needed morale boost. The Warriors will now look to build on this momentum when they face the San Antonio Spurs again in their next matchup.