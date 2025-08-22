brand-logo
Ayesha Curry’s Honest Money Message on Call Her Daddy Will Make Stephen Curry Proud

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Aug 22, 2025 | 8:25 AM EDT

If money talks, Ayesha Curry just gave it a megaphone. And in doing so, she managed to give fans a glimpse into the Curry household that was equal parts relatable and revealing. Forget the glossy, perfect image of an NBA power couple. Ayesha made it clear that when it comes to money, meetings, and late-night calls, she’s not just a supporting character in the Stephen Curry show. She’s calling plays of her own.

On Call Her Daddy, Ayesha leaned in with unfiltered honesty. When asked who’s more likely to take a work call during date night, she didn’t hesitate. “Stephen,” she said matter-of-factly, with a laugh tucked behind the answer. It was the kind of response that instantly felt familiar. After all, if your husband is juggling billion-dollar endorsement deals, NBA games, and a one-year extension worth $62.6 million, it’s hard to silence the phone, even over dessert. Well, money must be funny in a rich man’s world. But Ayesha wasn’t done.

When the topic shifted to family dynamics, she pulled back the curtain even further. Who’s the one more likely to call a family meeting? “Me,” she admitted, no hesitation again. Then came the latest Curry family summit, which wasn’t about kids or career schedules. It was about their parents. “These days… it’s calling meetings about our parents to discuss our parents,” she explained, breaking into the kind of humor that only comes from lived reality. The Currys might be household names, but inside their walls, they’re just another family navigating the messy, hilarious challenges of adulthood. And then came the money moment. Who splurges more?

Without blinking, Ayesha confessed: “Me. That is not even a conversation… He’s going to be so proud of me for being honest, too.” In that instant, the story wasn’t about excess or luxury. It was about balance and a rare peek into the real financial rhythm of a couple that has built an empire. Because make no mistake, the Currys are a brand. Stephen’s four championships and record-shattering three-pointers may headline, but Ayesha has built her own empire alongside him.

From cookbooks to cookware lines to restaurants and skincare, she has leveraged her platform into a multi-million-dollar culinary and lifestyle business. Her admission about splurging wasn’t some careless quip, but it was the acknowledgment of someone who has her own earnings, ambitions, and financial lane. It’s easy to forget just how much of that duality builds the Curry dynamic.

Ayesha’s honesty makes Stephen look even stronger

On the court, Stephen Curry rewrote the geometry of basketball. Off the court, he’s doing the same with golf. Ayesha, for her part, has rewritten the blueprint for what it means to be an NBA spouse. She’s not in the background. She’s running her own plays. What makes this confession so fascinating is how it reflects back on Stephen.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

For years, people have painted Curry as the golden boy of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Ayesha’s playful honesty about money and family reveals why that image works: because their household isn’t a one-man show. When Ayesha says Steph is the one taking work calls on date night, it’s not criticism. It’s context. He’s the steady, reliable operator who can’t let go of his craft. When she says she’s the one splurging, it’s not indulgence. It’s a balance. And balance is everything in the Curry story.

Steph’s career earnings, both on the hardwood and through endorsements, are astronomical. But Ayesha’s projects have carved a lane where she multiplies Steph’s success. In today’s world of sports power couples, that’s the winning formula, right? Two brands feeding off each other while still holding their own identities. What’s more, Ayesha’s candour humanises the entire Curry empire. NBA fans know Steph for his logo threes and humble celebrations. But Ayesha’s voice adds another dimension.

She’s the one keeping things light, reminding fans that even multimillionaire families still have meetings about their parents and debates over who’s spending what. And if Steph is as proud of her honesty as she says, he’ll be? Then that’s the real victory. Not in the bank accounts, but in the partnership. Because for all of Steph’s accolades and Ayesha’s ventures, their greatest asset is the same thing she revealed in that interview: transparency. The kind that keeps both the love and the business in check.

