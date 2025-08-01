Ayesha Curry Writes Emotional “I Love You” Message To Stephen Curry On Special Day

For most people, love stories are defined by highlight reels- proposals, wedding vows, baby announcements, maybe a few throwback photos. But with Ayesha and Stephen Curry, it’s always been more about the quiet loyalty than the big splash. They’ve been famous for over a decade, yet their connection never feels like a polished performance. It’s cute, quirky, and somehow still feels like watching two teenagers giggling behind the bleachers- which, ironically, is exactly where it all started.

Back in their Charlotte church youth group days, Ayesha called him “the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with”, while Steph admitted he didn’t remember the first time he saw her. No cinematic sparks or rom-com-worthy lines- just two kids orbiting the same world until fate, a Facebook message, and a ride in a ’98 Astro van kicked things into motion. And 17 years later, they’re still riding together- through the mess, the magic, and every milestone in between.

Ayesha Curry has taken to Instagram to celebrate that very journey, posting a heartfelt message that had fans reaching for tissues and couples everywhere re-evaluating their standards. Sharing a sweet photo of Stephen planting a kiss on her cheek, Ayesha captioned it: “Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30 … 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. 👀 Through everything and anything it’s you my baby. My forever everything.” In just 30 words, she packed in 17 years of love, struggle, growth, and a whole lot of Steph. It wasn’t just an anniversary shoutout. It was a love letter to the man who has walked every high and low with her, and a window into the heart of their bond.

What makes that message hit even deeper is the history that lives behind it. From their spontaneous first date on Hollywood Boulevard to their backyard vow renewal ten years in, the Currys have lived in the public eye without ever letting the spotlight dim their authenticity. They’ve raised four children, launched a foundation, and navigated the harsh glare of online rumors. All while cheering each other on through MVP speeches, business ventures, and career slumps. When Steph broke the all-time 3-point record, Ayesha wrote, “2974 and counting. Congrats my baby”- no fluff, just pride. When Ayesha’s Sweet July Café faced backlash after its Oakland closure, Steph showed up quietly and stood beside her at every event. That mutual ride-or-die energy doesn’t just show up on anniversaries. It’s stitched into their everyday.

And it’s that very consistency that makes this anniversary post more than just another celebrity couple flex. It’s a timestamp on a love story that has aged in real time. Complete with rough patches, viral debates, and four kids who now share their last name and their laughter. It’s not about the kiss in the picture. It’s about the years of showing up, holding space, and doing life hand in hand. Which brings us to the next part of the story- how that love carries through their biggest collaboration yet: raising a family.

Building a family: the Currys’ four children and parenting philosophy

In the Curry household, chaos comes in the form of four kids- and somehow, they’ve turned it into choreography. Their eldest, Riley, once hijacked an NBA press conference at just 2 years old and became a national darling overnight. Now 13, she prefers hanging with Mom in the kitchen or cheering from courtside. Ryan, her younger sister, tagged along for championship parades before she could even spell “Warriors,” and now regularly joins Ayesha at events like it’s second nature. The girls have grown up in the limelight, but their parents have always let them just be… kids.

Canon, their first son, may not have realized who his dad was until age 2. But he made up for lost time by cuddling the championship trophy like it was a bedtime plush. Then came Caius, born just in time for Steph’s Paris Olympics schedule. With a six-year gap between him and Canon, you’d expect sibling drama. But Ayesha says, the older three are “little moms,” eager to protect their baby brother. No jealousy, just squad goals.

But even with four kids, a foundation, and media appearances galore, the Currys keep their priorities crystal clear. “One thing for us is our relationship always comes first. Then we’re parents,” Ayesha shared recently. That might raise eyebrows, but the logic checks out- happy partners make better parents. They’re not hovering over every homework assignment or chore list, either. “We’re not control freaks,” she said. Instead, they rely on a village of trusted caregivers, carving out date nights and morning chai breaks when they can. Even bedtime routines stay sacred. Because for all their fame and followers, the Currys are just two people figuring out how to raise good humans. And loving each other through every version of it.