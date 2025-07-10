Billionaire LeBron James Enters Auction Game After Lakers Possession Is Made Available To NBA Fans

For 22 years, LeBron James has given the world some of the most iconic moments in sports history. His clutch Game 7 block on Andre Iguodala, his 25 straight points against the Pistons, or his monster slam on Jason Terry. And this is barely scratching the surface. Obviously, if given a chance, fans pounce at the opportunity of somehow being associated with such moments, either by capturing it on tape or collecting a memorabilia as an eternal reminder. Well, one such opportunity is here now!

Turns out, King James’ game worn Lakers ‘City Edition’ jersey is currently up for auction at Sotheby’s. The purple and gold uniform is from a regular season game played against the Mavs on January 7 earlier this year. Although the LA team ended up losing that night, LeBron dropped an 18-point double-double and was only two assists shy of a triple-double. So, the jersey holds significant value.

“Own this piece of NBA history worn by the league’s all-time leading scorer and a living legend. 🏀🔥” NBA Auctions wrote in their post, urging fans to bid for a piece of LBJ’s history.

LeBron entering the auction game comes as no surprise as most renowned athletes choose this path and their prized possessions often sell for millions. Last month, Michael Jordan’s autographed 1986 Fleer rookie card sold for a whopping $2.5 million, making it the third highest price ever paid for a card featuring the Bulls legend. Also, his one-of-a-kind 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection signed Logoman card sold for a record $2.92 million. Surely, James realizes that auctioning pieces of his NBA history is a lucrative business. Moreover, this is not the first time his game worn jersey is up for sale.

Revisiting LeBron James’ historic $3.7 million jersey sale amid latest auction

Sure, LBJ’s Lakers jersey currently being auctioned at Sotheby’s will be on high demand and will likely sell for a significant sum. However, it is unlikely to match the feat that his game worn 2013 Game 7 NBA Finals jersey achieved a couple of years ago. The jersey LeBron wore on the night he closed out the iconic seven-game series against the Spurs sold for a whopping $3.7 million. At the time, it became the third most expensive game worn jersey sold at Sotheby’s.

The only two jerseys sold at a higher price were Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey, at $9.28 million, and MJ’s ‘Last Dance’ NBA Finals jersey, at $10.91 million. Of course, LeBron’s Game 7 jersey was from one of the biggest games of his career, where he dropped a 37-point double-double to win his second title, which explains the massive $3.7 million sale.

Even last year, the game worn jerseys of LeBron and Bronny from the night they made their debut as the league’s first ever father-son duo sold for $102,000. Just goes to show how passionately fans want to be a part of LBJ’s journey. So, it’s highly likely that his game worn Lakers ‘City Edition’ jersey will also sell for tens of thousands of dollars. What is your prediction?