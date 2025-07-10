Blake Griffin Reveals Confrontation With OKC Security as Chet Holmgren Issued Challenge After $250M Extension

March Madness gave us its share of nail-biting finishes and wild moments, but that’s yesterday’s news. Now, with a new season looming, fans are itching for something fresh to match that same chaos and drama. And as luck would have it, they won’t have to wait long. A brand-new showdown is on the horizon, one built to deliver high-stakes moments and headline-grabbing performances. Word around the league already has a few names surfacing, including the OKC star Chet Holmgren and a former Clippers favorite, Blake Griffin. The Emirates NBA Cup 2025 is coming, and it’s about to get loud.

It was previously announced that Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin, and Dirk Nowitzki would headline Prime Video’s studio show when the streamer launches its NBA coverage next season. But Griffin’s keeping busy on more than just the broadcast side. The 2011 Slam Dunk Contest champ recently linked up with OKC’s rising big man Chet Holmgren, and the pair casually dropped a not-so-subtle hint. The two appeared to tease a trip to Las Vegas for the upcoming Emirates NBA Cup 2025, set to tip off on October 31 and wrap with the championship on December 16.

In a recent promotional video on X, NBA on Prime dropped a surprising truth while announcing the date and venue for the Emirates NBA Cup 2025. And it caught plenty of fans off guard. For a little backstory, Griffin’s an Oklahoma City native. Ever since hanging his jersey in the rafters last year, he’s proudly backed his hometown squad. So naturally, when OKC secured its first-ever NBA championship, Blake wanted to celebrate with the city that raised him. But things didn’t unfold as expected.

During the team’s championship parade, Blake revealed he wasn’t allowed on the team’s bus. Chet Holmgren addressed the awkward moment directly, saying, “I tried to get you (Blake Griffin) on the bus for the parade, but it wasn’t in my control.” So what went wrong? Later, Blake said, “I get it. And honestly, those security guys, they were just doing their job.”

So, the gist is that Blake Griffin was apparently hoping to join his hometown team’s championship parade. But it didn’t go his way. The story came out during the recent promotional video. So whether it’s scripted banter or an actual behind-the-scenes moment remains unclear. No official info has surfaced about the incident yet. But when a six-time NBA All-Star reveals something that humbling, chances are it’s not entirely fiction. Either way, the promo did its job, getting fans talking. The post read, “The NBA is coming to Prime this October 24th! The Emirates NBA Cup tips October 31st on Prime 🏀” And just like that, the countdown’s officially on.

And the video isn’t going viral just for Blake’s big announcement or the Emirates NBA Cup hype. In that same clip, Chet Holmgren found himself challenged, and his current situation has sparked a serious conversation.

Chet Holmgren’s latest update turns heads across the NBA world

At 7-foot-1, Chet Holmgren has shown flashes of brilliance every time he’s stepped on the court. But injuries kept him limited, just 32 regular-season games last season after a lingering hip issue. And he missed his entire rookie campaign with a foot injury. Despite those setbacks, Holmgren delivered when it mattered most. He averaged 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and tallied eight double-doubles during OKC’s 2025 championship run. Now, with the NBA title secured, the Thunder are setting sights on their next goal: the Emirates NBA Cup.

And it seems Blake Griffin has already thrown down the gauntlet. In a recent promo, Griffin challenged Holmgren directly: “I need you guys to be focused on all offseason…I’m talking about the Emirates NBA Cup starting in October. Knockout rounds on prime in December…This is how dynasties are built, man.” The message is clear: OKC isn’t slowing down, especially with Holmgren locking down his future. ESPN reported Wednesday that Chet Holmgren and the Thunder agreed to a five-year rookie-max extension worth up to $250 million.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his prime and Holmgren finally healthy, OKC’s title window isn’t closing anytime soon. And if this Emirates Cup run goes as expected, it might be Holmgren’s chance to shine behind the team’s biggest star. For now, that spotlight belongs to SGA. But this fall in Vegas could tell a different story.