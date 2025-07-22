Blazers HC Clears Intentions About Damian Lillard After Portland Reunion

“RipCityyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!” Damian Lillard was ecstatic to announce his return to the Blazers following his shocking Bucks waiver. And guess what? The city of Portland welcomed him back with open arms, as the franchise legend reportedly chose them over several interested suitors, including Boston, Minnesota, and Golden State. Obviously, Dame will be unable to suit up for the Blazers right away as he will miss majority of next season recovering from his Achilles injury. But that does not mean the sharpshooter will not be a key contributor in the Blazers’ campaign!

During a recent presser, Chauncey Billups revealed Lillard’s new role for next season, at least until he returns to action, “I told him that this year he’s going to be the highest paid assistant coach in league history. Cuz I’mma be putting him to work every day.” Yes, the head coach intends to utilize Dame’s veteran experience to mentor the young roster and help him strategize.

AD

(Developing Story)