Blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Land $240.7M Star

The whispers around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee have now become a full conversation. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the two-time MVP and his agent have begun discussions with the Bucks about whether he still fits long term, with a decision expected within weeks. That uncertainty has made every trade scenario feel more pressing, including one blockbuster idea that centers on the reigning NBA champions.

A recent segment on SiriusXM NBA Radio pitched a stunning idea. Analyst Gerald Brown proposed the Oklahoma City Thunder as a perfect trade partner for the Bucks. He laid out the vision for host Rick Mahorn.

“Imagine trading Chet Holmgren for Giannis Antetokounmpo?” Brown said. “There’s a team I would put them on right now, that really, if they put a trade package together, Rick, would satisfy both parties.” Brown next explained his reasoning.

“The Milwaukee Bucks fans will have a future, players of the future, and this team here would be all lined up to play for the NBA championship,” Brown said. “They have a bevy of draft picks.” This idea, though, did not originate in a vacuum.

Chet is a cornerstone piece, and picking him could help the Bucks transform as well as help Giannis settle into a championship roster. The Thunder possesses the exact assets for such a monumental deal. Similar thoughts surfaced immediately after the Thunder won the title in June. One social media user explicitly suggested trading Holmgren and picks for Giannis to create a dynasty.

Chet Holmgren has been strong for the Thunder this season, appearing in 19 games while averaging 18.2 points in 29.3 minutes. He is shooting an efficient 56 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep, numbers that put him ahead of his career averages so far.

After proving to be one of the Thunder’s most dependable postseason performers last year, he has continued that momentum into 2025-26, which might help the Bucks get fresh energy and revitalize their run. But earlier this year, the star agreed on a five-year contract extension worth nearly $240 million to remain with the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, per Shams Charania, throwing doubts over the idea.

Could the Thunder make a play for Giannis? Inside the growing buzz around a potential blockbuster

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony recently amplified the talk on his show 7PM in Brooklyn, directly addressing Thunder general manager Sam Presti, saying, “I mean, if you really want to f*** the game up. Aye, Sam Presti, if I’m in position to trade for Giannis…” while his co-host added that the Thunder could theoretically acquire Antetokounmpo without including Holmgren or Jalen Williams because of their massive collection of assets.

The Thunder’s historic 21-1 start to this season proves they do not need to make a desperate move. Yet the allure of pairing Gilgeous-Alexander with Giannis is powerful. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points and 10.1 rebounds this season. He is shooting a career-best 43.5 percent from three-point range and is hungry for a championship run now.

Apart from OKC, other teams too remain in the mix, with the New York Knicks often cited as a preferred destination, and Paul Pierce even debating the best fit on Ticket & The Truth. But the sudden buzz is due to the Bucks’ ongoing struggles, as their 10-13 record and eight losses in their last ten games raise real questions about the team’s direction.

The Bucks’ ongoing situation fuels the speculation. The team holds a 10-13 record and has lost eight of its last ten games. Giannis also recently suffered a right calf strain, though an Achilles injury was ruled out.

The Golden State Warriors have also previously checked on Antetokounmpo’s availability. However, the Thunder’s combination of winning-now assets and future draft capital creates a unique trade package.

Ultimately, the decision rests with Giannis Antetokounmpo (who for now wants to stick around) and the Bucks. If those discussions lead to a trade request, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the means to make a world-changing offer. They can build a package around a future star on a max contract and a mountain of draft picks. The next few weeks will determine if this blockbuster idea moves from radio talk to reality.