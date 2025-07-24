Blockbuster Trade Idea Puts 2 Lakers Stars Future In Jeopardy as $23.3M Cavs Star Ends Major Concern

As the offseason continues, teams are using every moment to get sharper, well, unless you are the Golden State Warriors, for whom this offseason has been filled with inactivity. But the same cannot be said for the Los Angeles Lakers! With LeBron opting into his deal and hearing nothing but silence from the front office, it’s Luka Dončić who now carries their title hopes. Los Angeles has already added Jake LaRavia and re-signed Jaxson Hayes, but those were just the appetizers. This team is now all-in, with the spotlight turning quickly to its bigger moves.

The Lakers first addressed their biggest hole by signing DeAndre Ayton. The former No. 1 pick joined on a two-year, $16 million deal using the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, with a player option in the second year. Ayton fills the gap left by Anthony Davis and gives Luka a pick-and-roll partner, though questions remain about his defensive awareness. After that, they added grit by signing Marcus Smart. The former Defensive Player of the Year agreed to a two-year, $11 million buyout-and-sign deal after being waived by Washington.

One analyst floated a creative three-team trade idea involving the Lakers, Cavaliers, and Suns. He claimed, “lakers get two 3 and d wings on team friendly deals + backup big while saving 6 mil in cap space to sign one more player.” For a team short on cap space and playoff-ready wings, this idea could change everything. He later laid out the rotation, saying, “luka austin hunter bron ayton… smart royce laravia vando richards… bronny adou hayes + 1 more free agent… goodnight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From the Lakers’ side, the trade could bring in De’Andre Hunter from the Cavs and Royce O’Neale and Nick Richards from Phoenix. In exchange, they would move Rui Hachimura, rookie Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and a future second-round pick. While they lose promising youth, they gain veterans ready to contribute now. This deal would save the Lakers $6.3M, create space for one more signing, and add wing defenders who can shoot. Isn’t that exactly what this team needs?

AD

For the Cavs, this move isn’t just about swapping players. It’s about resetting. By giving up Hunter’s $23.3M contract, they bring in Rui Hachimura’s expiring deal and Knecht on a cheap rookie scale. If they let Rui walk, they escape the second tax apron in 2025. That kind of cap relief could go a long way. Plus, Knecht adds some promising floor spacing. Cleveland might not win the trade headline, but they gain the flexibility, youth, and shooting depth they lacked before.

Meanwhile, the Suns agree to take on the expiring deals of Vincent and Kleber, worth over $22M combined. In return, they send out Royce O’Neale and Nick Richards. It’s a short-term money hit, but they gain a second-round pick and a swap. That’s not nothing. If Phoenix doesn’t see Royce or Richards as part of their future, they flip that into contracts they can just let expire. It’s not a flashy win, but it helps them reset their books and collect assets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Luka Doncic’s contract extension signals Long-term vision for the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are shifting gears. While LeBron James is still around, the franchise is clearly building around Luka Dončić. This offseason proved that, especially after Dončić helped recruit Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton. With Luka eligible for an extension on August 2, the front office has made one thing clear: keeping him happy is the top priority. Now, it looks like that goal is about to be fulfilled.

According to SportKlub’s Martin Pavcnik, “it still seems that Luka and the LA Lakers will announce a long-term journey together in just over a week.” Dončić is set to join Slovenia’s national team on August 4, but only after signing the deal. As coach Aleksander Sekulić put it, “I expect him to arrive after August 4, when he has completed all his obligations in the USA.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The extension is reportedly worth $229 million over four years, with Dončić committing fully instead of choosing a shorter deal. “Dončić is said to have agreed to a four-year extension worth 229 million US dollars,” the report from Lakers Nation confirmed. That squashes rumors of him delaying or exploring free agency later.

It’s not just about money, though. Luka is in for the legacy. After the trade, he made it clear: he wants to be known as “the guy that brought championships to the city, for sure.” For a team that thrives on greatness, this partnership could define their next era.