Lakers Fans Urge Rob Pelinka to Sign 7’3 Star After Devin Booker’s Actions Lead Player Exit

A few weeks ago, it was just smoke. Now, it’s official. The Phoenix Suns finally traded Kevin Durant on Sunday, closing an underwhelming era marked by two playoff runs and a single series win. But true to their nature, critics didn’t hold back, torching the Suns for what they got in return. But during the NBA Draft, Phoenix salvaged value from the deal, pivoting toward youth and plugging urgent roster gaps. Through it all, 4× NBA All-Star Devin Booker stayed steady as the franchise’s cornerstone. And this week, the Suns just poured fresh fuel on that fire.

Back on June 25, 2015, Devin Booker landed with the Phoenix Suns as the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Since then, he’s anchored their backcourt as the franchise’s steady shooting guard. Ten years later, every milestone in Booker’s career has Phoenix’s fingerprints on it. From his rookie rise to All-Star appearances, it’s all happened in that desert city.

Naturally, Booker’s reportedly played a hand in the Suns’ major offseason moves. According to Brian Windhorst, “Devin Booker was active in their keg coaching search. He was active in some of their other decisions, including Kevin Durant trade…”

Now, setting the Kevin Durant trade aside, Phoenix’s front office has pulled a few other mind-boggling moves this week. According to reports, Devin Booker’s expected to ink a two-year, $150 million extension with the Suns next week. Given their decade-long bond, that move surprises no one. But here’s the curveball: the Suns just let go of power forward Bol Bol.

After two seasons in Phoenix, Bol hits unrestricted free agency with interest brewing on the veteran’s minimum market. And this is where it gets spicy. Fans aren’t mourning his exit; they’ve already made their verdict on where Bol Bol belongs next.

Fans’ verdict on Bol Bol’s next destination

Before his Phoenix stint, the Orlando Magic waived Bol Bol in 2023 after just a single season. But even then, the 7-foot-3 center was on several teams’ radar. Back then, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly showed interest in signing the free-agent big man. With their glaring need for size, Bol felt like a logical fit in purple and gold. It didn’t materialize then, but now, fate’s offering Rob Pelinka a second swing at it. This time, Lakers fans are paying attention, and many believe Bol Bol could finally fill that lingering frontcourt void.

The idea of Bol Bol joining the Lakers isn’t some wild fantasy. Given the team’s need for size and rim protection, fans wasted no time making their feelings known once Bol hit free agency.

One fan dropped, “Lakers finally getting their Center of the future🙏🔥💯.” It’s not a reckless take either. At 7-foot-3 with rare length and versatility, Bol fits the mold of what the Lakers have desperately lacked since losing key bigs post-bubble. His potential as a stretch-five and defensive anchor makes him a legitimate long-term option if handled right.

Another comment read, “Welcome to the Lakers, Bol.” While the deal isn’t official yet, this reflects just how badly Lakers Nation craves fresh blood in the frontcourt. With minimal options available in the veteran free-agent market, Bol’s upside makes him an obvious crowd favorite.

A third reaction read, “Congrats Bol Bol, you are a Laker.” Well, that level of certainty comes from a fan base used to seeing rumors materialize quickly when Rob Pelinka gets involved. The Lakers have a long track record of making unexpected moves. Remember how they swooped in for Christian Wood and D’Angelo Russell.

Another fan didn’t hold back: “Lakers take this man off the bench immediately.” And it tracks. The Lakers’ second unit struggled with rim protection and energy last season. Bol’s shot-blocking and transition game could instantly juice a sluggish reserve unit desperate for size and length.

Finally, one fan got blunt: “Bol really is the Lakers’ savior they are actually down bad man.” And honestly, there’s truth there. The Lakers’ current big-man rotation lacks depth. And bolstering it with Bol Bol’s skill set would patch an obvious weakness. While savior might be a stretch, he’s arguably the best available option with upside left on the board.