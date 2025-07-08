Celtics Finally End Jaylen Brown Trade Talks as Major Jayson Tatum Update Emerges

The Boston Celtics have been busy reshaping their roster since falling short in the playoffs. They’ve brought in Anfernee Simons through a slightly adjusted deal with Portland and added Georges Niang for depth. Jrue Holiday is also recovering and expected to be ready for opening night. But the biggest question has hovered around Jaylen Brown. With multiple teams reportedly circling, trade rumors picked up steam. Fans began to wonder: was Boston ready to split up its All-Star duo?

At the same time, Jayson Tatum has been quietly focusing on his recovery. He suffered a torn Achilles earlier this year, and while that kind of injury usually takes up to a year to heal, Tatum’s rehab has looked ahead of schedule. The Celtics haven’t released a full timeline yet, but they’ve remained optimistic about his return. His presence at the facility almost daily shows how serious he is about bouncing back. Will he be ready to lead again soon?

That question became even more relevant when Brad Stevens addressed the future of his two stars. Speaking about his role, he said, “Since I moved into this role, my entire role has been making sure we maximize around those guys.” The message is loud and clear: there will be no more trade speculation. The Celtics are all in on their duo. And when asked about Jaylen Brown stepping up as a possible lead option, Stevens simply said, “He’s ready for every challenge. He always has been.”

Jaylen’s recent workout only adds to the good news. According to Bobby Manning, he’s expected to be ready for training camp without any major setbacks. In his words, “Jaylen Brown did a shooting workout today and is still expected to return in time for training camp. They will not set a timeline for Tatum or rule him out for 26-27 yet.” Tatum, still recovering, is staying involved and showing real progress. The Celtics aren’t just running it back; they’re reloading around the same core, ready for another shot.

If the Celtics were ever serious about trading Jaylen Brown, it would have taken more than just a good offer. According to Jonathan Vankin of Heavy Sports, there was one proposal that floated through the rumor mill. It involved a multi-team deal centered around the Sacramento Kings. The plan would have sent Brown and Sam Hauser west in exchange for a return headlined by DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk.

“In this trade idea, four-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown — and the four years remaining on his five-season, $303.7 million SuperMax contract — goes to the Sacramento Kings, along with three-point shooting specialist Sam Hauser who will enter the second year of his four-year, $45 million deal,” Vankin wrote. In return, what would the Celtics get? Well, it would be six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, along with shooting guard Malik Monk. In addition, “Forward Keegan Murray and guard Keon Ellis also head to the Celtics.”

Even on paper, the deal feels uneven. DeRozan is nearing the final stretch of his career, and while he still puts up numbers, he’s not the long-term solution Brown is. Malik Monk has shown flashes, but some might say he lacks the consistency Boston needs. Keegan Murray brings youth and upside, yet giving up a proven Finals MVP for a mix of aging veterans and potential feels like a step back.

The Sporting News’ Jon Conahan also acknowledged that Stevens hasn’t had many chances to draft high-end prospects. “He has to hit on some of his draft picks to justify trading Brown for four or more picks.” In the end, the Celtics’ choice to keep Brown wasn’t just about loyalty. It was about logic.