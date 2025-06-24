Celtics Eye 2 More Offseason Moves as Jaylen Brown & Derrick White’s Trade Stance Confirmed

The Boston Celtics entered the 2024 season with high hopes, only to turn it into a nightmare as they gradually came to the playoffs. One injury after another left the roster scrambling like headless chickens. Now, with the 2025 NBA Finals in the rearview, every team’s front office is plotting its next moves. The Celtics? They’re deep in the lab, weighing hard choices for a rebound year. Big decisions are coming, and Boston’s brass knows this roster won’t fix itself.

The first bombshell of the Boston Celtics’ offseason? Jrue Holiday’s headed to Portland after two seasons in green. On the surface, this trade stuns casual fans. But peel back the layers, and it makes sense. With Jayson Tatum reportedly out all next season with a torn Achilles, the Celtics needed financial breathing room. Holiday’s $135 million extension, with three years left, made him a prime candidate. Boston flipped him for Anfernee Simons and, more importantly, shaved a hefty chunk off their books. And trust “There will be more this week,” according to Windhorst.

On a recent episode of NBA on ESPN, insider Brian Windhorst dropped a chilling reality check for Celtics fans, hinting at more roster shakeups. Naturally, names like Derrick White and Jaylen Brown surfaced in conversations. Both are injured, with slim odds of an early return. But Windhorst made it clear. Kristaps Porziņgis is the name to watch. Bobby Marks quickly doubled down, adding fuel to the rumor mill.

“Porziņgis’ $30 million would do it,” Marks noted, suggesting Boston could pair Sam Hauser’s $10 million deal to clear space. The message’s obvious now: Boston’s front office isn’t done gutting and reshaping this roster. And what about those lingering Celtics rumors involving Derrick White and Jaylen Brown? Lakers veteran Markieff Morris put that chatter to bed. “I’d make those guys untouchable right because it’s just a one-year balance in between the what you want to do for the next year when Jason Tatum come back,” Morris said, explaining Boston’s best play is bridging this tough season until Jayson Tatum returns.

via Imago Jan 31, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“If I have those two, I can build around them,” the veteran added before taking it down on White, either. He said, “I’d keep Derrick around. He’s a great defensive player, low-maintenance, fits any roster. You need those guys.” And honestly, he’s right. When Derrick White’s healthy ball handlers dread seeing him across the court. If Windhorst’s hints and Morris’ predictions hold, the Celtics’ front office is cooking up serious, high-stakes changes. And since their star player, Jayson Tatum, is looking good to get back on the floor. Things are looking promising for the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum stays positive while recovering from Achilles setback

The Boston Celtics are bracing for a turbulent 2025-26 season without their franchise star, Jayson Tatum. The six-time All-Star suffered a brutal Achilles tear during the playoffs, marking the first major injury of his NBA career. It abruptly halted what was shaping up to be a historic postseason run.

Still, there’s cautious optimism inside the Auerbach Center. Tatum’s youth and fast-track surgery sparked hope for a strong recovery. Four weeks into rehab, veteran wing Torrey Craig shared a promising glimpse of Tatum’s progress. He posted a video of Tatum smiling, working out with trainers, and trading jokes.

In a chat with CLNS Boston, Craig said, “Just to see him in good spirits, see him smiling, laughing, joking around and just, you know, just have normal conversation… I just look forward to his recovery, the progress he’s making. And it’s always just good seeing him in good spirits.” The setback forces Boston’s front office to rethink roster moves and cap decisions heading into a pivotal offseason. One thing’s clear, though, that Tatum’s recovery won’t just shape his future, but the entire franchise’s direction.