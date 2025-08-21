Celtics Owner Bill Chisholm Puts 3 Stars On Notice Amid Jayson Tatum’s Rehab Confession

Bill Chisholm officially took control of the Celtics after buying a 51 percent stake in the franchise at a reported $6.1 billion valuation, which reshaped leadership and financial strategy. Since the deal closed, the ownership group moved quickly to reset the payroll and luxury tax situation by shedding nearly $300 million in salary and repeater taxes to get under the league’s second apron.

Chisholm has framed his ownership with a clear mandate around winning and culture. Saying “We’re not playing for second; we’re playing for championships and banners” to The Globe. The front office also left room to back coach Joe Mazzulla by extending his contract while reshaping the roster by moving high salary veterans like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. The situation became more complex when franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum suffered a devastating Achilles tendon injury during last season’s playoffs.

As per recent reports the new owner Bill Chisholm has put three core players squarely on notice with a public call to raise standards and production. Chisholm singled out Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard as the internal group he expects to step up and added “And I think there’s real talent here that hasn’t been fully realized”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The changes are practical too since the financial reset gives the Celtics both flexibility and pressure to get maximum value from the current roster. With Tatum sidelined, Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, is thrust into the role of primary option. Brown, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery ten weeks ago, showed promising signs of recovery by participating in the Yao Ming Foundation charity game.

However, his offensive efficiency last season: 32% from three, 53% on two-point shots, and his worst true shooting percentage since his third year, raises questions about his ability to carry the load. Celtics legend Bob Cousy expressed skepticism, stating, “Jaylen is not quite at the superstar level that Tatum is at,” mounting pressure for the former Finals MVP.

Derrick White, now 31, steps into a larger role as a stabilizing force in the backcourt. His $32 million annual salary, while steep for a guard who doesn’t primarily run the offense, is seen as reasonable given the rising salary cap, and his ability to defend multiple positions and shoot off the ball complements Tatum and Brown’s games.

Payton Pritchard, the 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (14.3 PPG, 47.2% FG, 40.7% 3PT), is slated to move into the starting lineup alongside White, replacing Holiday. Pritchard’s confidence is evident: “We will put a good team together, a lot of competitors.” The Celtics’ immediate future hinges on Brown’s ability to lead, White and Pritchard’s backcourt synergy, and Mazzulla’s adaptability.

Chisholm’s confidence in the Celtics’ infrastructure is rooted in the continuity of key figures like Stevens and Mazzulla. Evident with the latter receiving a contract extension to solidify his role. Former Celtics player Cedric Maxwell praised Mazzulla’s competitiveness, noting, “Joe Mazzulla’s not going to let them take a step back. He’s going to use that as fuel to have these guys compete on a nightly basis.” Chisholm echoed this sentiment, saying, “When [Mazzulla] doesn’t have the loaded team, what can he do? I have every confidence he’s going to crush it.”

This ownership message lands while the franchise waits on its leader’s recovery. Jayson Tatum remains sidelined after an Achilles injury. But a recent update regarding Tatum’s injury has the fans talking.

The Emotional Toll of Tatum’s Recovery Journey

Tatum spoke openly about the early grind of rehab in a candid clip that landed across social channels. In his video update he said “Rehab is, it’s tedious, man. It’s six days a week. It’s starting to get better, it’s about a month or two down. Better days ahead, but just trying to take it one day at a time. You gotta be resilient”. The posted video framed the day to day work and signaled a steady approach to recovery. Teammates and staff have rallied publicly behind him while the organization emphasizes a cautious timeline with Brad Stevens describing a baby steps philosophy.

via Imago Image Credits: IMAGN

Tatum also admitted the early phase was emotionally brutal when he told followers “That first 6 weeks of this, was probably the toughest six weeks of any point in my life… now I gotta do everything in my power to get back to who I was”. His social media posts have documented the emotional rollercoaster, including a particularly frank “Day 45… this is some bull****” message that resonated with fans and athletes alike.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tatum’s recent public appearance at a Providence education groundbreaking, where he walked unassisted, provided encouraging signs of progress. His journey continues to inspire both teammates and the Celtics community. Chisholm’s message is direct and the combination of prudent financial moves and a patient medical approach aims to protect the franchise’s title window while expecting internal development to fill gaps in the short term.