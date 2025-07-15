Boston Celtics Pre-Season Schedule 2025: Games, Dates, Times, Venues and More

The banners are still fresh at TD Garden after the 2023-24 season triumph, but Celtic Nation already feels that familiar itch. That restless anticipation that builds in midsummer heat when every driveway jumper mimics crunch time at the Garden. Basketball withdrawal is real, people. And for the reigning champs, the path back to glory starts earlier than you might think. There’s a hidden calendar page flipping soon that kickstarts the journey toward banner number nineteen.

Whispers about fresh faces and roster tweaks have dominated the offseason chatter. First-round pick Hugo Gonzalez brings Spanish flair while Luka Garza offers veteran depth. How will they mesh with Tatum and Brown? Preseason becomes our first real glimpse beyond practice rumors and highlight reels. The curtain rises not in November, but October, on stages from Memphis to Toronto before returning to Causeway Street. Mark those calendars because basketball’s appetizer course arrives sooner than you expect.

When does the Boston Celtics’ 2025 preseason begin and end?

Circle Wednesday, October 8th, immediately. That’s when the Celtics tip off their exhibition slate against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. It feels poetic starting on the road where distractions fade and bonds strengthen. Just two nights later, they’ll jet north to face the Toronto Raptors on October 10th at Scotiabank Arena. Back-to-back test conditioning early, perfect for evaluating newcomers.

The home crowd will finally get their taste on Sunday, October 12th, when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit TD Garden. Expect familiar cheers mixed with curious stares toward the bench. Exactly one week after opening night, the Boston Celtics will wrap preseason against the Toronto Raptors again on October 15th, back at the Garden. Four games across eight dizzying days might seem brief, but every minute matters for rotation experiments.

This compact schedule creates urgency from day one. Coaches must rapidly assess Baylor Scheierman’s shooting and Josh Minott’s defensive instincts. Can Gonzalez handle NBA speed? These exhibitions offer vital clues before the real battles begin. The front office watches closely, too, knowing final roster decisions loom just weeks later. Every drive, closeout, and boxout carries extra weight during this short but critical window. But at what time will the Celtics lock their preseason games this October?

What is the full Boston Celtics 2025 preseason schedule with dates, times, and venues?

Let’s break down each matchup, starting with the October 8th opener in Memphis. Tipoff is 8:00 PM EST at FedExForum against Ja Morant‘s Memphis Grizzlies. This road test immediately challenges Boston’s perimeter defense. Then it’s a quick turnaround for the October 10th game against Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM EST. Backcourt depth gets tested here.

Home cooking arrives on October 12th when the Cavaliers visit TD Garden for a 7:00 PM EST showdown. Jarrett Allen versus Kristaps Porzingis? Yes, please. Finally, the preseason concludes on October 15th, hosting Toronto again at 7:30 PM EST. That later start allows the Boston Celtics fans proper celebration time after the finale.

The Boston Celtics’ preseason slate is packed with early challenges, testing both their depth and chemistry on the road and at home. Key matchups and rising tensions promise a preview of what’s to come in the regular season. With tip-offs approaching fast and excitement building, one big question remains: where can fans watch the games unfold?

Where can fans watch or buy tickets for the Celtics’ preseason games?

Planning your Garden visit? Single game tickets for both home dates hit celtics.com/tix on Thursday, July 17th, at 11:00 AM EST. Preseason pricing typically offers affordable access before regular season spikes. Set those alarms because glimpses of Gonzalez and Scheierman won’t last long on the secondary market. Road trip enthusiasts can also scout for visiting arena ticket releases soon.

Can’t make it to Boston? NBC Sports Boston has you covered with full television broadcasts. Streaming access via the NBC Sports app ensures you won’t miss Hugo Gonzalez’s first crossover or Luka Garza’s post moves. Radio listeners catch select games through 98.5 The Sports Hub’s crisp play-by-play.

For real-time updates, join Celtics Club Green at celtics.com/clubgreen and see if Damian Lillard comes by then. This free service delivers ticket alerts, schedule changes, and exclusive content straight to your inbox. Imagine getting first notice when single-game regular season tickets drop. That preseason energy starts building now, one notification at a time. Basketball’s back, Boston. Your front row seat awaits.