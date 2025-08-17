Boston Reporter Gives Up on Jaylen Brown as 29 Teams Get Blueprint Against Celtics

After breaking the 2024 championship core, the Boston Celtics are entering this season with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them. Jayson Tatum’s ruptured Achilles tendon, suffered during the Eastern Conference Semifinals, has left the franchise in a difficult position. Without their cornerstone star, Boston’s championship push already feels compromised before the first game tips off. The path to contention now looks murky, filled with questions about who can rise to the moment. For many fans, that responsibility now rests on Jaylen Brown’s shoulders as the GM made his intentions clear.

GM Brad Stevens offered an update on both stars, saying, “All indications are both are progressing at an incredible rate.” He added that “no question Jaylen will draw the most attention, and I think he’ll thrive in that.” The front office’s confidence is unmistakable, but belief alone does not guarantee results, and Jeff Goodman voiced a concern that many share.

“The Boston Celtics will be led by none other than Jaylen Brown this year because of the injury to Jayson Tatum. I have long said I don’t think Jaylen Brown is the number one guy, can be the number one guy for a really good team, for a contending team. Tell me I’m wrong.” Goodman’s blunt words reflect a larger debate: is Brown capable of being more than just a strong co-star? The question hangs heavy, especially with Brown now set to draw every scouting report. Bob Ryan, a longtime Boston insider, was even harsher in his assessment.

“I can’t. I like him. He’s fine. He’s a wonderful player. But I agree, there’s a level of hierarchy, if you will.” Moreover, he added, “Brown is not capable. He’s not that guy. He’s not that level,” even if Brown has a chance to prove everybody wrong. Ryan’s comments made clear that he believes defenses now know exactly how to approach the Celtics. But what Jeff revealed only further increases concern for the Celtics.

Jeff claimed, “I was talking to a guy who’s played in the league for a long time, all-star. And he said to me off the record, this team is so easy to game plan for. All they have is Tatum and Jalen Brown and nobody else.” Right now, the Celtics’ support system feels thin. It’s essentially Jaylen Brown and Derrick White carrying the load. And while White has been terrific, he’s best suited as a complementary piece, a third, fourth, or fifth option, not the one expected to offset Jason Tatum’s impact. That imbalance is starting to show.

He also added, “Now it’s everybody game planning on Jalen Brown. And we see what that is. His handle still isn’t great. He’s not terrific in the half-court, especially now you’re going to double-team. Teams will probably do it and double-team him.”

With Tatum sidelined, 29 teams see the blueprint: throw pressure on Brown, exploit his shaky handle, and dare others to beat them. For Ryan, this season may expose Brown more than it elevates him. If the Celtics sink into the seven-to-eight seed range, as he predicts, it could mark the year Boston finally realizes that Brown cannot be their number one.

Jaylen Brown speaks out on sacrifice and his role in Boston

Jaylen Brown has never shied away from being honest about his journey with the Celtics. Last month, he admitted his role over the years has not always been what he envisioned. “I disagree with a lot of things,” Brown said. “I’ve had to change roles, styles. I’ve had to do things that other players of my talent just haven’t had to do, and I’ve been okay with them, because I’ve always been a team guy. I feel like sometimes that gets taken for granted.”

That kind of statement stands out, especially now that the Celtics are entering a new chapter. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, two big names who helped secure the 2024 title, have already been traded. Jayson Tatum is sidelined with his injury, leaving Brown at the center of attention. “I feel like I’m very talented,” Brown said. “I’m one of the talented people in this league, on this planet, I feel like. I’m looking forward to showing the world more.”

For years, Brown has played second fiddle, even when the Celtics chased championships. Now, he steps into the spotlight with more freedom but also heavier expectations. During a lighthearted moment on Kyrie Irving’s live stream, Brown acknowledged his 2K rating but reminded fans of reality. “I feel like people haven’t seen me at my best because we have a loaded roster, so sometimes you got to do what needs to be done as a team… When you’re on a team, you’ve got to make sacrifices… Nothing’s wrong with being a part of a team.”

The Celtics will rely on him and Derrick White to lead them through turbulent times. The question now is whether Brown’s sacrifices will finally turn into the stage he has long been waiting for.