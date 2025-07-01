Brad Stevens’ Decisions Hint at AJ Dybantsa Plans After Luke Kornet Joins Celtics’ Mass Exodus

One misstep by Jayson Tatum was all it took for the Celtics to change the entire course of their future plans. Throughout the season, it looked like they would be the first team in the last seven years to win back-to-back titles. But those hopes were shattered when Tatum tore his Achilles in the Conference Semis. With JT expected to miss majority of next season recovering from the injury, Brad Stevens has seemingly shifted his focus from winning another championship to pursuing the next big draft prospect.

Without Tatum, many believe next season will be a “gap year” for the Boston franchise from their perennial title pursuit. It became evident when they traded two-time champ Jrue Holiday to Portland in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two future second-round picks. Soon after, they parted ways with Kristaps Porzingis, sending him to Atlanta in a three-team trade. In return, Celtics received Georges Niang and a second-round pick. Clearly, these moves were a way to shed some salary to avoid tax penalties.

Moreover, Boston’s mass exodus seems far from over because Luke Kornet has also joined the long list of departing players. Per veteran insider Shams Charania, Kornet has inked a four-year $41 million deal with the Spurs after spending three and a half years in Boston. The move makes perfect sense for San Antonio, as Luke would be a solid backup for Victor Wembanyama. He averaged 6 points and over five rebounds off the bench last season. But what’s in it for Boston?

Well, the constant departures hint that they do not intend to stay competitive next season, especially with Tatum sidelined. Instead, Stevens could have his eyes on teenage sensation AJ Dybantsa, who is projected to be the first pick in the 2026 draft. The 6’9 wing balled out in Nike EYBL Peach Jam event two summers ago, leading the tournament in scoring.

Moreover, AJ is a kid from Boston, which would make being drafted by the Celtics the ideal scenario. Plus, he also has a solid relationship with Tatum, having met him multiple times during camps and hoop sessions. So, Stevens’ plan could be retooling this summer for the 2026-27 season while also trying to bag the lottery pick in next year’s draft by staying out of title contention. Mavs proved with the Cooper Flagg selection that bagging the first pick is possible despite low odds. Further facilitating this plan, another key star could be out of Boston soon.

Celtics could part ways with another key star amid Jayson Tatum’s “bulls—” recovery

Following Jrue, Porzingis, and Kornet’s departure, Celtics could also part ways with Al Horford very soon amid their “tanking” plan. Well, the veteran Center has completed his two-year $19.5 million contract, making him an unrestricted free agent. Per reports, Warriors are viewing him as their “top target” as veteran insider Anthony Slater stated, “Team sources have identified a stretch center as a high priority. Many in the league continue to link Al Horford to the Warriors as a preferred target.”

During his end of season interview, Stephen Curry openly addressed his team’s need for an elite big man, “We need to probably get a little bit bigger across the board. Those can be addressed, but how and how you get to that I think is what Mike’s gonna have to figure out.” Horford could be the solution to their problems. A center with championship experience, who averaged 9 points and over six rebounds this season.

If this deal goes through, Celtics would lose their third Center within a span of weeks. That should not bother them, considering Tatum is still far from recovering completely. Only a few days ago, he tweeted, “Day 45… this is some bulls—.” Many believe the cryptic tweet was highlighting his frustration toward the grueling recovery process from the Achilles injury. A return seems far based on his current state. So, Stevens’ potential plan to shed millions in salary to avoid tax penalties and gunning for a lottery pick in next year’s draft could be the right move for the franchise. What do you think?