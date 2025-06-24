Bradley Beal’s Suns Era Reportedly Over as $70M Phoenix Star Linked With Warriors

When Bradley Beal joined the Suns on June 24, 2023, fans expected fireworks. He arrived in a blockbuster three-team trade that sent Chris Paul and picks to Washington. Beal even waived his rare no-trade clause to make the move happen. That clause now works in his favor. It gives him control over any future deal, which is starting to frustrate Phoenix. And with Kevin Durant now sent to the Houston Rockets, Beal’s name is once again swirling in trade rumors. Even though his no-trade clause makes things tricky, there’s more to this than meets the eye.

Beal still has two years and $110 million left on his deal, which makes any exit complicated, but the Suns are reportedly eager to part ways. Rumors have mentioned potential destinations like the Bucks, Wizards, and Heat. But shedding that massive contract won’t be easy, especially when few teams are looking to take on that financial weight with so many unknowns. NBA insider Jake Weinbach recently stirred the pot by saying, “The Suns actively explore avenues to part ways with the 3x All-Star,” besides naming the team he can head to.

Weinbach hinted at the Chicago Bulls as a “potential landing spot” for Beal. While Beal holds control with his contract clause, Phoenix might be preparing to force the issue. According to Jake, “Phoenix is reportedly preparing to offload the veteran guard whether that’s through trade or a record-breaking buyout this offseason.” Meanwhile, Grayson Allen, another Suns player, is rumored to be on the move too, possibly to Golden State. Allen’s name came up on Locked On Warriors, sparking mixed reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Analyst Charlie Walter floated the idea, but Matt Kolsky strongly rejected it: “Every single person you just discussed, with one exception, is a total loser that I wouldn’t want on my team.” Kolsky also slammed the thought of Kerr favoring Allen over Kuminga, adding, “If you’re going to tell me that Steve Kerr is willing to accept the flaws of Grayson Allen more than the flaws of Jonathan Kuminga, I’m going to tell you that is a person that doesn’t deserve to be coaching in the NBA.” But there’s a link.

The only connection Allen seems to have is through Duke ties! Both he and Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy are Duke alumni. Still, Allen’s $16 million expiring deal and shooting talent might interest the Warriors. But Kolsky didn’t hold back, even when comparing Beal and Allen, adding, “That guy is such a piece of garbage… even Beal, I kind of respect it, man… but I don’t want that guy on my team, especially not for $53 million.”

Despite Beal’s struggles, he still gets more respect than Allen in some corners of the league. With Phoenix stuck between honoring contracts and chasing relevance, the coming weeks could define the franchise’s next chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen A. Smith reveals just how far Phoenix is willing to go with Bradley Beal

Things are spiraling fast for Bradley Beal in Phoenix Suns, and now, Stephen A. Smith is spelling out how bad it really is. During a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, he didn’t hold back when talking about Beal’s standing with the Suns. “You [have] got to prioritize getting rid of Bradley Beal,” he said. That was just the beginning. Smith made it clear that Phoenix is desperate to move on, no matter what it takes.

Beal holds one of the league’s only no-trade clauses, something he shares with LeBron James. But unlike LeBron, Beal’s value has taken a huge hit. “They are paying you over 50 million. They don’t want you, and they can’t give you away for a box of cookies,” Smith said, questioning not just Beal’s performance, but his professionalism. If you’re Beal, that’s not just criticism. That’s a warning. What happens if Beal refuses every trade offer again? According to Smith, the Suns already have a backup plan, and it’s not pretty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) waits for play to resume against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Sounds harsh, as Stephen A put it: “I’m being told that if they can’t get rid of him, they might sit his a– down or pay him to stay home,” but Phoenix seems ready to take the loss. For them, cutting ties might be more valuable than keeping him on the court. The tension clearly runs deeper than stats or wins. Smith added, “They don’t want Bradley Beal on the Phoenix Suns any longer.” For Beal, the pressure is now on. As Smith put it, “What are you doing that they got them questioning that about you?” That question might follow Beal wherever he lands next if he lands anywhere at all.