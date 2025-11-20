Bronny James, Adou Thiero Hit With Surprise Setback as Lakers Announce Roster Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a surprising roster move involving two of their young players, Bronny James and Adou Thiero, by assigning them to the G League. This decision follows Bronny, the son of LeBron James, who recently earned his second career start but is struggling to translate his game to the NBA level.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 15th, Bronny received a significant opportunity by starting in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that contest, he played ten minutes, missed both of his field goal attempts, and recorded one rebound, one assist, and one steal. This marked his first start of the season, following his only start during last year’s regular-season finale. In his second season, Bronny has played in ten games, but his shooting struggles have continued, making this G League assignment an important step in his development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers officially announced the move on Thursday, confirming the assignment of both players to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, “The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James Jr. and forward Adou Thiero to South Bay, the team announced.” This is the first time this season that Bronny has been sent to the G League, marking a shift from his earlier role on the main roster during the first month of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny’s statistical performance this year highlighted the need for more consistent playing time. In his ten appearances, he averaged 2.1 points, 1.7 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. His efficiency has been a concern, as he shot only 29.6 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range while averaging 11.1 minutes per game. His most recent action came in a game against the Utah Jazz, where he played limited minutes during garbage time.

Lakers coach JJ Redick had given Bronny increased opportunities this season. Bronny has already logged 111 minutes on the court, which is just 70 minutes fewer than his total from all of last season. Redick started him against the Bucks and provided him with rotation minutes in several games, showing faith in the young guard’s potential. However, with players returning from injury, including LeBron James, the team’s roster dynamics have changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) with his father, forward LeBron James (23) before playing against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adou Thiero, a rookie forward, was also included in this assignment. Thiero made his NBA debut just two games ago against the Bucks. In his two appearances with the Lakers, he averaged 3.0 points in 4.0 minutes per game, showing flashes of energy in his limited action. This move to the G League will offer him a chance to receive more substantial playing time and continue his adjustment to professional basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Focus on Development

This decision is largely viewed as a developmental step for both players. The South Bay Lakers have a game scheduled against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, providing immediate playing time. Bronny has a history of performing well in the G League; last season, he averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 18 games with South Bay. This environment should allow him to regain confidence and work on his game without the pressure of limited NBA minutes.

Imago Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

LeBron James has recently spoken about his son’s growth, emphasizing the need for patience. “It’s been great to to see and to watch and he’s still young. I mean, obviously, he just turned 21 not too long ago, and he’s still learning and you know, still getting better with each and every rep. I think he’s enjoying the process,” LeBron said. He also humorously noted that Bronny moving into his own place has changed their daily interactions, saying “He’s not a um he’s not a resident anymore, so we don’t we don’t talk as much. He has his own place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The assignment is not necessarily permanent, and both players are expected to rejoin the Lakers after getting consistent reps in the G League. For Bronny, this is a chance to build on his previous G League success and return to the NBA roster as a more polished player. For Thiero, it is an opportunity to accelerate his development and prove he belongs in the team’s long-term plans.