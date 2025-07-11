Bronny James and Cooper Flagg Have Same Feelings During Summer League as Late Decision Explained

When Bronny James started his NBA career last year, there were major doubts about his credibility as a pro athlete. Many believed he only got the opportunity because of his father’s influence. Amid the massive pressure, the young guard was met with the tall task of proving himself in the Summer League. Naturally, there were butterflies in his stomach, with the entire hoop community analyzing his every move. But with a year’s experience under his belt, Bronny has finally learnt how to contain that jittery feeling.

During last night’s Summer League encounter against Cooper Flagg, Bronny looked highly confident in his shot. He made two quick jumpers to start the game while being contested by the number 1 pick. Looking back on his impressive performance, the Lakers guard revealed what has changed in his mindset since his rookie season, “Definitely a little less nervous. Wouldn’t say I wasn’t nervous at all but just come out there and being myself like I did in the G League season last year. Just going out and playing my hardest.”

Turns out, averaging 21.9 points and over five assists for the South Bay Lakers as a rookie has truly boosted Bronny’s confidence. However, his nervousness is not completely gone, which is the case with most players, including Cooper Flagg. “I mean, every basketball player gets nervous. I mean you would be lying if you saying you’re not gonna be nervous, especially with all these people in Vegas coming out here to see you play. I bet Cooper felt a little nervous too.” Bronny remarked, claiming that he shared the same feeling as the Mavs rookie.

Although just a Summer League game, last night’s Mavs vs Lakers was a highly anticipated encounter due to a debutant Flagg going against Bronny. Per Vivid Seats, the average ticket prices for the game shot up to $223 and courtside seats cost a whopping $3000. This was the highest average price since Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League debut two years ago, at $297. Clearly, fans wanted to get a glimpse of Flagg and Bronny in action, the pressure of which could make even the most experienced players nervous.

Even Cooper felt it, as he struggled in this new setting, scoring just 10 points on 5 of 21 shooting. “Not up to my standard… I didn’t have my best game but I’m just gonna keep growing going forward.” He said postgame. Meanwhile, Bronny’s confidence did not waiver one bit as he went for some late game heroics.

Bronny James exudes confidence as he explains late game decision vs Cooper Flagg’s Mavs

Following a solid start, James had a tough shooting night in Las Vegas. He finished with only 8 points on 2 of 8 shooting. But his offensive struggles did not stop the sophomore from taking the final shot that could have been the potential game winner. With five seconds left on the clock and Lakers down by two points, Bronny hit his dad’s patented step back three, hoping to win the game. Unfortunately, the ball hit back iron and bounced out.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

But the heartbreaking miss did not waiver Bronny’s confidence, as he justified his late game decision saying, “Its basketball. I feel comfortable with ball in my hands at all times. If I need to take the last shot, it is what it is.” It’s great to see his growth from a passive guard to a confident young star.

Moreover, Bronny doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon, as he has big plans for this summer, “I think I gotta work on everything. That’s what I’m doing this summer. I’m working on my defense specially, lateral movement, being more quick, being faster than what I was last year.” Recently, he made it clear that he would have to become a defensive menace to book a permanent spot on JJ Redick’s rotation. So, that’s what Bronny is focused on this season. Do you think he can achieve his goal?