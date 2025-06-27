Bronny James Caught in Crossfire as Rob Pelinka’s Latest NBA Draft Decision Confuses Fans

The NBA offseason is a time of renewal for most franchises—fresh faces, new hope, bold gambles. But for the Los Angeles Lakers, this year’s draft isn’t just about the future. It’s about the past, and specifically, one name that refuses to fade: Bronny James.

A year ago, Bronny’s unexpected selection at No. 55 lit up headlines and social media alike, sparking a storm of debate around nepotism, merit, and long-term vision. It was a move as polarizing as it was symbolic — the son of LeBron James joining his father’s team, chosen in a spot where few players stick. Now, the Purple & Gold find themselves back in the second round, courtesy of trading their 2025 first-rounder in the Anthony Davis deal, and fans are still talking about James Jr. Why?

Well, believe it or not, thanks to a little Rob Pelinka interruption in the NBA Draft Round 2.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, acquiring the No. 45 pick from the Chicago Bulls for No. 55 and cash, sources tell ESPN,” tweeted Shams Charania on X. It’s a small jump on paper, but it could shift everything. For a team that only had the No. 55 pick, moving up opens doors. With limited assets, every smart trade counts. The Lakers clearly have someone in mind and don’t want to miss out.

But let’s not forget what happened last year. The Lakers used the No. 55 pick to select Bronny James. Many didn’t expect it. Few players drafted that late stick around. Patty Mills in 2009 was a rare exception. Bronny faced backlash, some from analysts, some from fans. Stephen A. Smith even ended up clashing with LeBron because of it. Now, after trading up, is Pelinka trying to avoid repeating history? The move suggests they want someone who can contribute, not just sell jerseys.

So what’s next?

Rumors say the Lakers may trade up again, this time to draft Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1 center from Creighton. “People around the league said the Lakers are trying to put themselves in position,” reported Broderick Turner. Kalkbrenner’s numbers are solid, but will the Lakers get him? That remains to be seen. While things remain uncertain, in the meantime, it was Bronny James who received the brunt of the impact from the post!

Fans vent as Bronny James becomes the unspoken target of Lakers’ latest draft moves

As the Lakers quietly pulled off a trade to move up from No. 55 to No. 45, fans weren’t focused on the pick itself. Instead, conversations online quickly turned toward Bronny James, whose name resurfaced like unfinished business. One fan didn’t hold back, saying, “They should give whomever they draft the same money as Bronny. And make it guaranteed.” That one line carried more weight than any scouting report. This comment, though sarcastic, points directly at the numbers. Bronny signed a deal worth nearly $8 million, with over $4.3 million guaranteed — a rare package for a late second-rounder. Fans saw that as excessive for someone who averaged minimal minutes and struggled to make an impact in his rookie year. Now, any new second-rounder will inevitably be measured against that precedent.

The sarcasm rolled in next, dressed as humor but heavy with meaning. “Lakers retiring the 55th pick in honor of Bronny’s legendary rookie season 🔥” one user joked. The jab may be tongue-in-cheek, but the sentiment is sharp. That No. 55 pick — which should’ve been forgotten — became infamous due to the Bronny saga. For some, it’s a symbol of what happens when emotion and legacy overtake basketball logic. Retiring it, even jokingly, suggests fans want to erase the memory entirely — or at least stop repeating it.

via Imago Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Seeing another second-round pick arrive, someone posted a meme with the caption, “Bronny James seeing another second rounder on the Lakers roster tonight,” paired with a GIF of Walter White screaming. Beyond the GIF, this reaction reveals a deeper anxiety: is Bronny already on borrowed time? The Lakers aggressively traded up from his original draft spot, signaling a desire for more NBA-ready talent. Whether fair or not, fans are interpreting that as a sign Bronny may be squeezed out, not by the front office, but by competition.

Others questioned the purpose behind the Lakers’ moves altogether. “What’s that gonna do for us,” one comment read, tired and sharp. Another quipped, “Lakers playing catch up. You should save the picks to draft LeBron’s other son soon.” Blending mockery with pure cynicism, it clearly underscores a widespread belief that the Purple & Gold is prioritizing family branding over foundational team building. For a franchise once defined by championship standards, fans fear that sentimentality may be driving strategy.

And perhaps the bluntest of them, “Lakers said we can’t afford another Bronny-level player.” And it lands hard because it’s anchored in truth. Bronny’s contract — especially the uncommon guarantee structure — was seen as an overreach for a player whose selection was already under scrutiny. Now, as the Lakers adjust their second-round approach, fans see it as a quiet admission: we can’t afford another mistake like that.

In the end, Bronny James has become more than just a second-round pick — he’s the face of a deeper identity crisis within the Lakers organization. And while the draft night was supposed to bring clarity, it re-lit a conversation the front office never really put out. Whether it’s Ryan Kalkbrenner or someone else, one thing is certain: this next decision won’t be just about talent. It will be measured against Bronny James’ name, his contract, and the weight of a franchise that’s no longer chasing championships, but credibility.

