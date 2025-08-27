brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Bronny James Left on His Own After LeBron James Heads Out for Personal Agenda

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Aug 27, 2025 | 1:11 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Life in Laker-land is never short on plot twists, and the James family just gave us another one. Normally, when Bronny James hits the golf course, his famous dad is right there with him, swinging clubs, trading banter, and making it a father-son moment fit for Instagram. But this time? Bronny was on his own. He posted a story of himself lining up shots with the caption, “Some baby draws for the feed🫡”.

Cue the raised eyebrows. While Bronny was perfecting his swing, LeBron James wasn’t anywhere in sight. Instead, the Lakers superstar was spotted out in Beverly Hills with ex-teammate Anthony Davis. A quiet round of golf swapped for a public reunion with AD? That’s the kind of scheduling conflict that fuels both family group chats and NBA Twitter threads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Was this just a case of dad having his own “personal agenda,” or is LeBron slowly handing over the spotlight to Bronny, even on the golf course? Well, come back here to find out. With training camp chatter coming on, LeBron’s every move is dissected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

Is LeBron prioritizing old friendships over family moments, or is Bronny stepping into his own?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved