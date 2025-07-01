Bronny James Trade Very Likely as LeBron James’ Inner Circle Confirms Mavs Conversations

LeBron James just made headlines again, but this time, it wasn’t because of a record-breaker or defending his kids. The soon-to-be 41-year-old chose to opt into his $52.6 million deal with the Lakers, setting the stage for his 23rd NBA season. Yet, this decision only deepened the uncertainty. Trade rumors are floating, speculation is growing, and fans are left wondering: Is this the beginning of LeBron’s next move? The spotlight, once on his stats, is now aimed at the Lakers’ front office. But that isn’t the only spotlight the James family is caught in.

Whispers are now getting louder around Bronny James as well. Could he be traded with his father to a new team? It’s not just a theory anymore; it’s a growing belief among insiders. The Lakers haven’t commented publicly, though LeBron and Rich Paul have long made their move. Meanwhile, talk of a potential Cleveland return has stirred emotions, promising a storybook end. But another name keeps entering the conversation: the Dallas Mavericks. Could they be the next chapter in the James legacy?

Fueling the fire, Polymarket Sports tweeted, “The polymarket for Lebron leaving is spiking as rumors of him trying to win one more championship circulate. 📈 Would he reunite with Kyrie Irving in Dallas for one last shot at a ring?” That tweet wasn’t just a random guess; it got attention. Cuffs The Legend, a long-time LeBron supporter, retweeted it and added, “A Dallas Maverick messaged me late last night and that’s all i can say at this moment 🤐.” So, is Dallas really plotting a big swing? If so, the road to getting LeBron won’t be smooth.

Bill Simmons, on his podcast, also pointed out a real problem. He made several points about LeBron’s aging and other health concerns, claiming that he can see the move to the Cavs coming. Then comes the money part. In 2025–26, LeBron will earn over $52 million, about 34% of the league’s cap. Combine that with Bronny’s rookie deal, and it’s a $55 million commitment. Under the current CBA, any team trading for LeBron must match that huge figure. On top of it all, he has a no-trade clause. So the question is, even if teams want him, can they afford both the cost and the risk?

Could LeBron and Bronny James be split? Why the Lakers might not make it a package deal

While trade rumors swirl, the conversation on Sports Illustrated’s Open Floor dove deeper into the business side of LeBron James’ situation. Chris Mannix pointed out, “He is a cash cow… he drives ticket sales… he drives ratings, local and nationally.” According to him, LeBron opting in may limit his options, but he might be trusting the Lakers to offer him a way out if they fall short. Whether that comes as a trade or a rare buyout, Mannix thinks the door is still open.

Jovan Buha wasn’t so sure. He responded, “Yeah, I’m skeptical of a buyout… I don’t see the Lakers just eating that money.” He noted that Brooklyn is the only team with cap space and doubted LeBron would go there. Instead, he suggested that LeBron clearly wants a contender and still wants the full amount from his player option. But as Buha explained, “That’s just not the way that this Lakers situation is looking right now.” That’s where the road starts to look unclear.

via Imago Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and guard Bronny James (right) during warm up before a game agaonst the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

When the topic shifted to possible trade destinations, Mannix admitted, “I’m just struggling to come up with the solution that would satisfy LeBron.” The Lakers are aiming for a clean cap by summer 2026 and likely won’t take back long-term contracts just to move him. Buha added, “It’s difficult,” and mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a team that previously showed interest. But more importantly, he listed only a few markets: Dallas, New York, and Cleveland, as realistic options.

Then came the key question: would Bronny James be part of the deal too? Mannix asked directly, “So, Bronny, we’re doing the package deal there?” To that, Buha replied, “I think you got to do the package deal.” Still, he walked it back slightly, explaining that the James family prefers staying in Los Angeles, and if LeBron moves, Bronny might actually remain. In Buha’s words, “He can form his own identity without being in his dad’s shadow.” So while the father-son pairing grabs headlines, the Lakers may not see it as a must.

All of this hints at something fans didn’t expect: LeBron and Bronny James might not be joined at the hip after all.