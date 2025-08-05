Bucks Receive Giannis Antetokounmpo Exit Plan as 4 Teammates’ Sacrifice Goes in Vain, Says Insider

There’s desperation, and then there’s whatever the Milwaukee Bucks are currently doing to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo. The kind of desperation that feels like throwing your wallet into the fire to stay warm. The kind that sacrifices four teammates’ leverage, stretches a future Hall of Famer’s contract into oblivion, and waves a frantic flag of flexibility… all while your superstar calmly waits to see if it’s even worth sticking around.

Chris Livingston, Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. all quietly waived their implicit no-trade clauses this offseason, per Marc Stein. That means they gave up their right to veto any trades, basically handing the Bucks more tools to mold a roster that might convince Giannis to stay. But what if the mold is already cracked?

Because while the Bucks are making moves, Giannis has been “evaluating his future” since May, with sources claiming he’s open-minded about a potential trade if Milwaukee isn’t the best fit long term. That doesn’t exactly scream forever love, does it? And then there’s that Dame domino.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen Sliwa didn’t mince words on Hoops Talk, calling the Milwaukee Bucks’ move to stretch Damian Lillard’s contract, resulting in $20 million in dead money annually over five years—a full-blown Hail Mary to keep Giannis. “It doesn’t come off like we know what we’re doing,” Sliwa said. “It comes off as very desperate.” Even with the Myles Turner pickup, this doesn’t scream juggernaut.

AD

“Bucks and Giannis aren’t any closer to winning an NBA championship. I think those days are over, and I think Giannis probably deep down inside knows that.” The numbers, though? Still MVP-worthy. Giannis averaged a Herculean 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in the 2025 regular season. He’s not slowing down anytime soon.

He’s rather speeding through a league that can barely catch its breath. A one-man fast break, a defensive wall, and a half-court offense all in one. But he can’t do it alone; maybe that’s why he sometimes even takes inspiration from Stephen Curry? And to be clear, this is not your “I’m unhappy” superstar story.

Giannis, the MVP with the MVP-sized question mark

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t airing dirty laundry. He’s not tweeting cryptic Drake lyrics or unfollowing the team Instagram like some players. He’s doing what he’s always done—evaluating, planning, and playing the long game. Remember when Howard Beck laid it bare back in July? “It will suck even more for the Bucks fans to see Giannis traded… but we could sit here and say that’s the smartest business decision.”

Because, as Beck noted, Giannis would fetch a “mind-blowing s— ton of assets.” A rebuild button no team wants to press, but one Milwaukee might have to. And yet, there’s the counterpoint. On The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin offered the flip side: “Why would Giannis leave?” The franchise has basically handed him the keys to the city. He has say-so in coaching hires, personnel moves, and even long-term vision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Feb 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

He’s got the Dirk path, the Kobe blueprint, a chance to be a solo franchise guy forever. Sounds romantic until the supporting cast looks more like the closing credits. The Bucks are giving everything they can, including those four players’ trade protections, to prove they’re still in this fight. But is that enough?

Stretching Lillard’s deal has boxed them in financially. The Turner trade helps, sure, but it might be more window dressing than foundation. And with key rotation players on shaky contracts or aging legs, the ceiling feels low… especially when Giannis is out here casually throwing up 30-point nights like it’s cardio.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Every time Giannis walks onto the court, he’s doing more than competing. He’s testing. Auditioning the team’s resolve. Measuring if the Bucks can still keep up with his timeline. So, where does that leave us? In limbo. Giannis hasn’t asked out. Milwaukee hasn’t pivoted to panic mode… yet.

But every waiver, every cap gamble, every move reeks of a team trying to convince a star to stay rather than building a plan where staying is obvious. Until Giannis speaks definitively, everything from contracts to chemistry remains fragile. And for now? We wait. For a decision, a headline, for that one piece of news that could either end an era or extend it just a little longer.