Burden on Jaylen Brown Eases as Jayson Tatum’s Injury Recovery Takes Unexpected Turn

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics’ championship hopes hang by a single thread. That thread is Jaylen Brown. With Jayson Tatum sidelined after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon last season, the Celtics enter unfamiliar territory, and noone is expecting them to have a campaign anything like recent ones. Yet, not all hope may be completely lost.

Tatum’s return seemed unlikely at first, and fans braced for a lost year. Suddenly, the 28-year-old Brown found himself as the team’s centerpiece, facing pressure no player craves. How long could he keep their playoff dreams alive, especially when expectations shifted from banners to simply staying competitive?

Last season, Brown proved he could carry weight on both ends of the floor. He played 63 games, averaging 34.3 minutes each night while scoring 22.2 points per game. His rebounding stood at 5.8, paired with 4.5 assists that ranked among the league’s top 50. Shooting 46.3 percent from the field, he stayed consistent despite dipping to 32.4 percent from deep. Even with 1.2 steals a night, the pressure showed.

The question now becomes, can these numbers rise when the Celtics need him most?

That very question came up during the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast. Jeff Goodman reflected on a recent discussion, explaining how Brown now faces a different test. He noted, “Jaylen Brown’s going to be the number one guy without Jayson Tatum, without Drew Holiday, without Porziņģis and with five big men… it’s a bad group.” Goodman then paused to ask whether it would even be fair to judge Brown this season. His point was simple: the supporting cast may be too thin for anyone to shine.

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center.

Bob Ryan did not hesitate in his response. “No, no, not at all, I don’t think. Even if Tatum were here, losing those guys was crucial to the ultimate success. And, you know, people, you’ve got to be realistic. This is going to be, to be polite, a transition year. And if they manage to squeak into the play-in, it’s a success. I’m sorry.” Ryan suggested that making the play-in tournament would count as success. Gary Washburn also weighed in, pointing out that Boston’s chance to repeat glory had slipped. “The window closed,” he said bluntly, stressing how the Porziņģis and Holiday exits sealed their fate. For now, doubt remains on Brown’s ability to carry the team like Tatum.

Jaylen Brown’s burden is still tied to Jayson Tatum’s recovery gamble

Jaylen Brown may be carrying the Celtics for now, but how long he must shoulder that weight depends on Jayson Tatum’s recovery. The uncertainty surrounding Tatum’s return has Boston’s season caught in a balancing act, with Brown at the center of it all. Fans may wonder if his scoring and leadership can truly hold until the roster is whole again.

Gary Washburn, speaking on Celtics All Access, emphasized how delicate the organization’s approach must be. “I think the organization is going to have to be extremely careful with that. He’s going to be careful. They’re not going to let Jayson play unless there’s no risk or 1% risk. They’re not letting him play with 22% risk.” His comments highlight how Boston’s front office might prioritize caution over urgency, even if it means leaning harder on Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Washburn also raised the dilemma Tatum himself may face. He asked whether Tatum would sit back and watch his team fall short or push to return early. “Does he watch his team lose in the first round and go d–n you know or does he say you know what I’m gonna take another five months because that’s March I’ll be back in October?” The question looms large, and for Brown, the answer could shape his entire season.

Ultimately, Washburn painted Tatum as someone eager to test science itself, using cutting-edge rehab methods while watching contemporaries like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić dominate. For Jaylen Brown, that urgency only deepens the waiting game. Until Tatum returns, his burden remains the defining storyline of Boston’s season.