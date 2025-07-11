California Legend Sends Offseason Message to Warriors Amid Stephen Curry’s Al Horford Admission

Well, well, well… even the calmest waters in the Bay can sense a storm brewing. Stephen Curry stood in Lake Tahoe with a golf club in hand, but his words sent basketballs bouncing from Oakland to Boston. A quick flick of the tongue, a deliberate pause—“He’s a champion, great player. When… if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it.” Translation? Stephen knows something, and he’s not ready to spill.

Al Horford. The veteran. The Celtic. And now a potential future Warrior? That was the name circling Curry’s comment like a drone camera waiting for a documentary moment. Add in Bill Simmons blurting, “It’s happening,” and the NBA grapevine nearly caught fire. But just as Curry was lighting matches, another voice came swinging through, and this one wasn’t from hardwood royalty, but from baseball.

Jimmy Rollins, the Oakland-born MVP and Phillies legend, tossed a message across sports lines with the clarity only a local could deliver. “They’ll tell you when they’re too old,” Rollins said, speaking about aging stars like Steph. “It’d be nice to get a big man that can actually spread the floor more for Steph… another shooter… so he’s not scrambling and running through screens just to touch the ball.”

Isn’t that the whole Golden State blueprint right there? A floor-spacing vet, big, a shooter, a break for Curry’s legs before August? And Rollins wasn’t just spitting nostalgia here. He was scouting. “You double Steph, there’s two guys on him every time. He needs someone he can dump it to, to play the inside-out game. Make them respect somebody else.”

That “somebody else” could very well be Horford. A seasoned vet who isn’t just a body in the paint but a mind on the floor. Horford may be 39, but last season he still averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and gave Boston the spacing it needed when things got tight. No doubt, Steph is secretly hoping for this move to happen.

When Stephen Curry hints, legends holler

Jimmy Rollins sees the vision. “Steph is perfectly fine at this point in his career. He’s like, ‘I’m gonna get my shots off, even if it’s in the second half.’ The point is winning the game and keeping him fresh for the playoffs.” And that’s where this gets spicy.

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Curry isn’t chasing MVPs anymore. He’s chasing Game 6s, Game 7s, and maybe one last Finals run. Rollins punctuated it: “If he’s healthy, he’s still one of the best shooting guards in the game. Point blank period.” A subtle shift there—“shooting guard,” not point guard. Maybe the Golden State Warriors are thinking that, too. Let Steph run free off-ball, give him the Al Horford screens, the spacing, the breathing room.

Because if the future Hall-of-Famer from Oakland and the baseball Hall-of-Famer from Oakland are on the same wavelength, maybe the Warriors front office should listen too. After all, there isn’t anything in the game, Rollins says, that Steph Curry can’t do.

There isn’t a situation he can’t navigate. There isn’t a shot he can’t hit. But maybe there is one thing he can’t do alone: win one more ring without the help he deserves. So yes, Steph was holding a golf club. But the shot he might’ve sunk? It wasn’t on the green. It was a lob pass to Golden State’s front office: Go get Horford. Or someone like him. Because legends recognize when it’s time to strengthen. And when Jimmy Rollins is echoing Curry’s silent plea, it’s probably time to listen.