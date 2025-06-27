Calls Mount Against Rob Pelinka After Lakers Suffer Blow In NBA Draft Amid Austin Reaves’ $246Mn Headache

Since Anthony Davis’ departure, Lakers have been in constant search of a big man. At the February deadline, they tried to fill that void by acquiring Charlotte’s Mark Williams in exchange for Dalton Knecht and other assets, but the trade had to be rescinded after Williams failed his physical exam. The glaring weakness eventually led to their first-round exit in the playoffs.

Hoping to fill that gap once again, Rob Pelinka pulled off a trade with the Bulls, acquiring their number 45 pick in tonight’s second round draft in exchange for Lakers’ number 55. Many speculated that LA’s ten spot jump was with the sole vision of drafting Creighton’s big man Ryan Kalkbrenner. The seven-footer would be a perfect addition alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, Pelinka’s plan seems to have failed yet again, as Ryan was selected by the Hornets as the number 34 pick before Lakers even got a chance.

That’s a massive blow for the Purple and Gold franchise because there are not many promising Centers left in the draft. Although older than most prospects, Ryan was a monster during his college tenure. He averaged 19.2 points as a senior and grabbed nearly nine rebounds on a nightly basis. Plus, he was arguably the best rim protector available in the second round, averaging 2.7 blocks this season. Ryan is also a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. So, Lakers definitely lost a good one there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Unfortunately, this setback only adds to Pelinka’s misery because he already has a massive looming decision to worry about. Recent reports revealed that Austin Reaves has declined his expected four-year $89.2 million max contract to extend his stay in LA. While he has no intention of skipping town, he likely wants to wait another year, decline his player option for the 2026-27 season, and ink an even bigger paycheck next summer. Per reports, Lakers can offer AR a five-year $246 million max deal next year.

Amid this major financial dilemma and Kalkbrenner blow, the hoop community is not pleased with Pelinka’s lack of execution.

Laker Nation slams Rob Pelinka for missing out on Ryan Kalkbrenner as Austin Reaves’ potential deal raises concern

Soon after the Hornets selected Ryan, fans slammed Pelinka for his inability to acquire him. Comments like “PELINKA U WERE SUPPOSED TO GET HIM” and “There goes another Center. Lakers are so cooked” began flooding in. As of now, Lakers’ only true center is Jaxson Hayes, who was not very productive in the playoffs. And fans are starting to get worried.

One netizen even claimed, “HORNETS ARE GETTING REVENGE ON THE LAKERS.” Yes, many believe Hornets stole Lakers’ prospect to get revenge for the rescinded Mark Williams trade. However, a bigger reason would be that they just traded Williams to Phoenix and needed another young and skilled big man for next season. Picking Ryan made perfect sense for them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, some frustrated fans were also concerned about Reaves potentially getting a $246 million max deal next summer. One wrote, “He’s not getting that” while another believed it “would be a huge overpay.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, Reaves is a solid young player who has developed into a star in the last two seasons. He is good. But is he really $246 million good? Well, AR has confirmed multiple times that he wants to be a Laker for life, “I want to play my whole career in LA. I love it there. I love the fans. Love the weather, love the golf. And obviously the Lakers is the best organization in basketball.” So, extending his stay is clearly the right call. However, many believe offering him $246 million might be too much. If Pelinka does it, he might not be able to add other key pieces to the roster due to the financial constraints, with Reaves, Luka, and LeBron’s massive contracts. And the GM definitely does not want to be in that situation amid the team’s championship aspirations. Do you agree?