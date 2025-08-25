Calls Mount on Deandre Ayton After Workout Footage Raises Alarm for Lakers

Deandre Ayton can’t seem to escape the spotlight in Lakerland, and not in the way most players dream about. Fresh workout footage was supposed to inspire confidence. Instead, it lit up timelines with questions about his approach, his fit, and whether Los Angeles just gambled on the wrong kind of big man.

The Lakers didn’t bring Ayton in for trick shots or flashy moves. They signed him to be the anchor inside, the guy who finally patches up a rebounding and rim-protecting hole that has plagued this franchise for years. After all, this is the same Ayton who once dropped 22 points and 19 boards in a Western Conference Finals game, carrying Phoenix to the doorstep of a championship. The physical tools are undeniable. Seven feet tall. A 7’5” wingspan.

The kind of measurables that scream franchise center. But the stats tell a complicated story. Since entering the league as the No. 1 pick in 2018, Ayton has averaged a double-double in four of six seasons. Efficient, yes, career 59.0% from the field, but rarely dominant. His rookie season brought 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. Fast forward to last year in Portland: 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and just one block per game. Productive? Sure. Game-changing? Not quite. That’s why the criticism keeps circling back to effort and focus.

It’s also why former Lakers champ Mychal Thompson didn’t hold back this summer. On Hoops Talk with Allen Sliwa, he laid down the gauntlet: “It comes down to Deandre Ayton and how bad he wants it… Twenty points, 12 rebounds, one block per quarter… how easy is that?” He wasn’t joking, even if the numbers sound like a video game. Thompson’s point was blunt that Ayton has the talent to dominate. But talent isn’t the question. Commitment is.

The Lakers clearly believe there’s another level in him. A 2-year, $16.2 million deal is a dare. Deliver, and there’s another massive contract waiting. Coast, and the league will move on. That’s why Ayton’s summer workouts are under the microscope. Every floater, every missed is a referendum on whether he “gets it.”

And then there’s the added wrinkle of legacy. With Rick Fox and Mychal Thompson before him, Ayton becomes just the third Bahamian to wear purple and gold. Back home, the Bahamas are buzzing. Lakers jerseys already dominate the islands, and now one of their own has a chance to carve history, with Doncic’s approval in hand. That’s right.

Ranked just 30th among bigs by The Athletic, Ayton is at a career crossroads. And this time, it’s not just Rob Pelinka’s bet. It’s Luka Doncic’s. The Lakers leaned into Doncic’s roster vision despite whispers of friction with LeBron and Austin Reaves, meaning Ayton’s success or failure doubles as a referendum on Luka’s growing influence.

For Ayton, this season decides whether he’s a $200 million anchor or another “what if” story. So, naturally, fans did what they do best. They commented. And to say that they were brutally honest would be an understatement.

Lakers Nation can’t hold back on Ayton’s workout

One commenter summed up the mood with, “‘Locked in’ still trying finger rolls at the rim 🤣 soft a$$ bitch.” The frustration? Ayton’s size suggests power moves, not finesse touches. Another reaction hit the same nerve: “Didn’t dunk the ball one time smh you too big to be doing floaters bro dunk that shi.” To Lakers fans, a player standing 7’0” should be living at the rim, not gliding around it. Defense wasn’t spared either, fairly enough.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) scores a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

One fan warned, “Biggest question mark will be what he gives us on the defensive end.” That critique echoes Ayton’s career averages, just 1.0 block per game last season, a number far too low for someone expected to patrol the paint without Anthony Davis. And rebounding? Same story.

“I’m curious to see how the rebounding & interior defense works out for the Lakers without AD… Lakers was horrible rebounding the past 5 yrs. Remember Gobar sent them home with 24/20/5 effort. Gobar? Yes Gobar? Soo???” Ayton hasn’t yet proven he’s the antidote. And when fans watched him working on pull-up jumpers?

The response was sharp: “Doin a bunch of moves he doesn’t need in the Lakers offense. Needs to be working on his rim rolling and playing defense. Spot up 3’s and euros are not what the Lakers need from him smdh.” The skepticism is heavy, but not baseless. In Phoenix, Ayton had moments where he looked like the perfect modern big.

In Portland, he showed flashes but never shifted games. Now, in Los Angeles, there’s nowhere to hide. Every possession will be dissected, every night compared against the bar set of dominance or disappointment. Ayton is 27 years old. Prime territory. His contract is short. The stage is massive. The question isn’t whether Ayton can play. It’s whether he can finally play like the player everyone’s been waiting for.