Cameron Brink’s Fiance and Many Receive Crucial Jaime Jaquez Jr. Advice Amid Personal Concerns

They crossed paths at UCLA, both rising stars in their sports, Jaime Jaquez Jr. in basketball and Dominique Ruotolo in track. By late 2023, things shifted from friendship to something more, and the world got a first glimpse during NBA All-Star Weekend. They showed up together at Offset’s party, making their romance public. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger. But now, as Dominique cheers from the stands, trade talks swirl around Jaime, with buzz linking him to Utah and even Los Angeles.

Dominique, who studied at Oregon before transferring to USC, isn’t just an athlete; she’s a global soul. Born in Switzerland and fluent in French, she’s lived across Europe and Africa. Her achievements include a Pac-12 title and a bronze at the U20 USA Nationals. She’s also passionate about social change. Despite her demanding schedule, she attends Jaime’s games while he supports her at social gatherings and fundraisers. Together, they’ve handled the spotlight, but recent trade speculation has added a new twist to their journey.

Amid the swirling rumors, Jaime recently sat down on Straight to Cam for a revealing conversation. When asked by Cameron Brink how to date someone so admired, Jaime said, “You know, when you’re dating a beautiful woman, I think it’s important to have an open line of communication and an open line of trust.” He further added, “You’ve got to let your girl be who she is and be the beautiful baddie that she is. And you got to be okay with that. Like, you got to know what you’re getting into at the end of the day.” His words weren’t just romantic; they sounded like advice for others, maybe even for people like Cameron Brink and her fiancé, Ben Felter, who might also be balancing public attention with private life.

The conversation turned fun when Sydel Curry-Lee brought up the infamous “ick” question. Jaime admitted his personal ick is “waiting in lines,” but added more thoughtfully, “Probably like entitlement. Yeah. Like, if someone walks around very entitled… That kind of just rubs me the wrong way.” His answer sparked laughter, especially when he confessed Dominique likely got the ick during their first meeting. “But I made it up to her, so I think that kind of cancels out.” The moment showed the realness of their bond, lighthearted but also full of awareness. So, how did the first meeting go? Well, Jamie painted a nice picture of how it almost derailed.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. opens up on how it all began… and almost ended before the start

It all started during one of the biggest nights of Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s life: NBA Draft night in New York. As he put it, “I was, you know, having the time of my life, you know, just my dream came true.” That same night, he quite literally bumped into Dominique. “Like straight out of a movie,” he said, describing the chance encounter. They started talking, and by the end of the night, Jaime suggested grabbing pizza. But things didn’t quite go as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The noise of the night suddenly hit him hard once inside the Uber. That’s when reality set in. “I am not okay. Like, please take me home,” Jaime recalled telling Dominique. She was confused and asked, “You’re taking me to your hotel? Like, who are you?” He explained his condition, and to his surprise, she agreed to help. “She ends up taking me to my hotel,” Jaime remembered. “I make a beeline straight to the bathroom, and you guys can put the story together from there.” It wasn’t a romantic end, but it was definitely unforgettable.

That moment might’ve ended badly for most people, but Dominique’s reaction was unexpectedly kind. Jaime said, “I text her the next morning. I was like, hey, very sorry. Like, thank you so much for helping me.” She replied, “Of course, no problem. Like, it happens to the best of us.” That text would be the start of something real. Though they went their separate ways for a while, fate had other plans. “I was like, hey, can I make it up to you?” Jaime asked her later in LA. She came, and “the rest is history.”