Cameron Brink’s Secret About Stephen Curry Finally Revealed as He Keeps Promise Despite Stressful Activity

Is there anything more nerve-wracking than a “you’ll just have to find out” from Cameron Brink? Because that’s exactly what she told reporters pre-game when asked if her god-brother, Stephen Curry, would be courtside for the Valkyries vs. Sparks clash. No confirmation or denial, for that matter… just enough mystery to send the Bay Area into a mild madness. But as it turns out, mystery solved.

Steph and the fam did pull up, owning the courtside spotlight like it was a Game 7. And this is the same Curry who, back in May, before the Valkyries’ opening night, promised to be there “as many games as possible.” When you’re a two-time MVP and four-time champ, your word tends to stick. And it doesn’t stop there. The plot twist?

Off the WNBA court, Curry’s already grinding for Year 17 in the NBA. We’re talking weighted vests, uphill sprints, the kind of off-season work that makes you tired just watching the clips. His director of performance, Carl Bergstrom, is out here casually dropping footage of Steph moving like the calendar’s stuck on 2015, not 2025. So, will this family courtside streak keep rolling? Or was tonight just a one-off cameo? What’s next for Steph Curry? Well, come back here to find out!

