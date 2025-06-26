Carmelo Anthony’s Cooper Flagg Criticism Backfires as Truth About Mavs Rookie Revealed

The NBA never sleeps, and neither does the hot take machine. Just when we thought the Cooper Flagg hype couldn’t get louder, Carmelo Anthony decided to pour some cold water on the party. The Hall of Famer recently dropped some controversial thoughts about the Mavericks’ new golden boy, and let’s just say… it’s not aging well. While Melo was busy questioning Flagg’s “go-to move,” the basketball world was already moving on to the next chapter of this kid’s story.

Turns out, when you’re the consensus No. 1 pick with a game smoother than butter, you don’t need a signature move. You are the signature. Flagg’s not some one-trick pony, he’s the whole carousel. And while Melo’s entitled to his opinion (that sweet mid-range jab step was deadly, after all), the numbers, the scouts, and even the Mavs’ GM are telling a very different story. One that makes Carmelo’s critique look about as outdated as a flip phone.

Breaking: Dan Patrick just clapped back at Carmelo’s take on his YouTube show, firing off some truth bombs about Flagg’s game. “That’s Carmelo on Podcast P with Paul George discussing Cooper Flagg,” Patrick said. “I disagree” Topping it off with “He’s got a variety of things. He’s not going to be one-dimensional.”

Then came the dagger: “Carmelo was incredible, but he didn’t really have much of a move. It was just that jab step.” But he still wasn’t done with his roast sesh- “But Carmelo was not the all-around player that Cooper Flagg is.” Ouch. That’s not just disagreement, that’s a full-scale demolition of Melo’s argument. Patrick’s point? Flagg’s versatility is his superpower. Why limit yourself to one “go-to” when you can do it all?

The Mavs clearly agree. GM Nico Harrison gushed about Flagg’s intangibles in his introductory presser: “Everybody I talked to, from USA Basketball officials to his college coaches and former teammates, kept emphasizing the same thing.” He continued, “Everything they talk about with him are the intangibles that make up an excellent player. The surprising part was that nobody really talked about basketball with him“

Translation: Flagg’s not just skills. He’s substance. The kid dropped 19/7/4 at Duke while playing elite defense, shot nearly 40% from three, and carried himself like a 10-year vet. But sure, Melo, tell us more about how he’s missing a “go-to move.” Meanwhile, Dallas is busy planning their championship parade.

So where does this leave us? Carmelo’s take might’ve sparked the conversation, but the evidence is overwhelming: Cooper Flagg isn’t just another prospect. He’s a generational talent rewriting the rules before he even steps on an NBA court. And if his rookie year comes close to matching the hype? Melo might want to prepare another podcast episode… this time, an apology.

Cooper Flagg poised to shatter earnings record beyond Soto and Ohtani

Forget Rookie of the Year. Cooper Flagg’s chasing a much bigger prize: the first billion-dollar athlete in American sports history. While MLB superstars Juan Soto ($765M) and Shohei Ohtani ($700M) currently hold the richest contracts, Flagg’s projected earnings could blow them out of the water. We’re talking $930 million by age 31 if he hits his supermax triggers.

Here’s how the math breaks down: a $62.7M rookie deal, followed by a potential $359M extension, then a mind-bending $509M third contract. That’s not just “generational wealth“, that’s “rewrite-the-history-books” money. And given Flagg’s Duke dominance (19/7/4 with elite efficiency), it’s not fantasy. It’s a very real possibility.

The craziest part? Flagg’s barely legal. While Soto and Ohtani needed MLB’s big-market deals to hit their numbers, Flagg could eclipse them solely through NBA contracts. No endorsements, no side hustles – just pure hoops. So next time someone questions his “go-to move,” remind them: his real signature skill might just be printing money.