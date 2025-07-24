brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Carmelo Anthony’s Ex-Wife Makes 3-Word Announcement After Taylor Rooks Marriage To Mystery Man

ByRohan Bhaunt

Jul 23, 2025 | 8:50 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

It’s the summer of love in the NBA. Not too long ago, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion left the internet buzzing by making their relationship public. And just when the hoop community were getting used to their red carpet appearances and romantic workout videos, another NBA personality dropped a massive announcement about her love life. Yes, renowned TNT reporter Taylor Rooks just got married!

She made the announcement in her latest IG post, sharing glimpses of the wholesome ceremony. Draped in a beautiful white dress, with a smile on her face, Taylor stood next to her husband. Even Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La Anthony was left in awe of the newly wed couple and shared the post on her story with a heartfelt message, “THIS IS LOVE.”

Expand Post

(Developing Story)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Klay and Megan or Taylor's wedding—Which NBA love story has captured your heart the most?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved