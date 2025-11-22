Chris Paul Net Worth 2025: NBA Retirement, Career Earnings, Mansions, Cars & the Luxurious Life of the Spurs Legend

Chris Paul has made a career out of dissecting defenses with surgical precision — but now, he’s facing a decision that cuts a little deeper. In a candid interview with Jemele Hill, the veteran guard revealed that the clock is winding down. “At the most, a year,” Paul said, reflecting on his two-decade run in the league. It wasn’t said with sadness, but with the weight of perspective. The kind that only comes after 20 seasons, countless battles, and the realization that time with family is the one thing even the Point God can’t call a timeout on.

And as we dive deep, we will explore the veteran point guard’s net worth in 2025, uncovering the assets, earnings, and luxuries that define one of basketball’s enduring stars.

Chris Paul Nears NBA Retirement in 2025

Chris Paul didn’t drop a retirement announcement. Rather, he dropped a timeline. On The Pivot Podcast, CP3 casually confirmed what many suspected: “At the most, a year.” That’s it. One final ride after two decades of running the league like a floor general with a grudge. It’s not dramatic, it’s not tearful — it’s just classic Chris Paul. Precise, understated, and intentional. And with the San Antonio Spurs as his (likely) final stop? Yeah, this isn’t just about basketball anymore.

This is about legacy… and Wemby. Paul didn’t land in San Antonio to chase numbers. Nope. he came to hand the keys to the kingdom to a 7’4” phenom with world-shifting potential. You better believe Victor Wembanyama’s already soaking up every minute next to the NBA’s most cerebral point guard. From how to lead to how to survive 82 games without burning out, CP3 is the ultimate cheat code. And if this really is the end, he’s making sure it leads straight into Wemby’s beginning.

Paul also added, “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family.” And well, who doesn’t respect a guy who knows the value of work-life balance, right?

What is the net worth of Chris Paul in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, CP has an impressive net worth of $180 million. In the two decades of his career, Paul has suited up for the Hornets, Clippers, Rockets, OKC Thunder, Suns, Warriors, and now, the Spurs, bringing his signature playmaking wherever he goes. Known for being the catalyst, thanks to his ability to elevate team performance, Chris’ presence turns struggling teams into playoff contenders.

What is Chris Paul’s contract with the San Antonio Spurs?

Chris Paul’s 2024–25 deal with the Spurs is more than just numbers on a cap sheet. Why? Because it’s a farewell tour in contract form. The 12-time All-Star inked a fully guaranteed, one-year $10.46 million deal with San Antonio this offseason, signaling what’s likely his final NBA campaign. Every cent of that $10.46 million counts: base salary, cap hit, and dead cap value are all identical, meaning the Spurs are committed to giving CP3 a proper send-off, not just on the court but financially too.

In short, every dollar of his deal is locked in, giving the Silver & Black the full value of their point guard.

Where does Chris Paul live? Exploring his California mansion which was sold for $15 million

The Winston-Salem native, who once owned a sprawling 12,830-square-foot estate in Encino, California, found a new owner just a month after listing it in June. The mansion was originally priced at $16.495 million, but the new owners managed to secure it for $15.15 million. Chris Paul had enlisted realtor Ikem Chukumerije to handle the sale.

The spectacular farmhouse, which was completed in 2020, is situated in a 1.35 acre land, easily providing Paul and his family the privacy, serenity and peace they want. Yet, there has been no compromise on convenience as downtown Los Angeles is just a 35 minute drive away from the property and Beverly Hills – 25 minutes.

The house boasts eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a stunning high-end kitchen, which is practically a chef’s dream with its concealed appliances and a double-center island perfect for casual dining. Furthermore, it also comes equipped with a glass wine cellar, home gym (duh!) a cozy home theater, and obviously a basketball as well as a tennis court.

That said, it seems like CP3 would still feel at home if he were to visit LA. As per TMZ, he recently bought a $19 million mansion, meaning he would still have a place to stay in the city when he does visit.

What are Chris Paul Endorsements and Sponsorships

Chris Paul’s game has never been just about buckets and assists – it’s always been about vision. And that vision extends far beyond the hardwood. With an estimated $8 million in annual off-court earnings, Paul has built a serious brand portfolio, partnering with giants like Jordan Brand, State Farm, Nike, Panini, Spalding, Tissot, Beyond Meat, and Gopuff. His nearly two-decade-long association with Jordan Brand alone places him in rare company… not just as an ambassador, but as someone who helped shape the culture around the game. Whether he’s starring in commercials or dropping signature sneakers, CP3 has long known how to turn influence into income.

But endorsements are just one piece of the pie. Through Chris Paul Enterprises, the 12-time All-Star has invested in over 20 companies — including forward-thinking brands like Wicked Kitchen, Bowery Farming, WatchBox, and Meati Foods. He’s also flexing in the media space with PlayersTV with his production company – Ohh Dip!!!. Oh, and if you thought he was only an NBA guy, think again. Paul is also a minority owner of the Rajasthan Royals (IPL cricket). Clearly, the man is building an empire that’s as versatile as his crossover. Because if there’s one thing CP3 is teaching the next generation, it’s this: control the tempo, on and off the court, and just have a little bit of faith.

Because speaking to Forbes in an interview, Paul said: “A lot of times people think that when you invest it’s going to be paid off in six months… People don’t understand the patience… You’re not investing in an idea.” He then added, “You’re investing in the people. You have to actually want to be involved with these people. It can be the greatest idea, but if this person is out there partying and going crazy spending what you just invested, you’re going to be mad for a long time.”

What car does CP3 drive? A glance into one of the best car collections from a NBA star

Vintage, classic, convenient, and pure luxury! Perfect terms to describe Chris Paul’s enviable car collection worth 613k. The man might be missing a Jason of Beverly Hills ring from his resume, but there is no doubt we are going to forget (at least temporarily) that aspect with one look at the 11x All-NBA Teamer’s high-end garage.

Why don’t we start with the jewel of the crown itself? A Ferrari 458 Italia. It is one of the three favorites of Chris Paul. Equipped with a 4.5L V8 engine delivering 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, it can hit 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph, thanks to its seven-speed manual transmission.

The second in the list is also one of CP3’s favorites – the Mercedes-Maybach S680. With its 6.0L twin-turbo V12 engine, the S680 delivers 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, effortlessly hitting 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and reaching a top speed of 155 mph, all thanks to its nine-speed automatic transmission.

Third on Chris’ list is none other than the Jeep JKU Wrangler Unlimited. Sleek and powerful, it’s the perfect accessory to complete a bold, commanding look. Built with durable materials and powered by a 3.6L V8 engine, this SUV can easily handle tough conditions while reaching a top speed of 110 mph.

We done? Not a chance! Now, we will look into the rest of the cars that did not make it into Paul’s favorites, but still hold a special place in his life. The Cadillac Escalade is a modern, luxurious SUV with a spacious interior, perfect for Chris Paul to relax after training or intense NBA games. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine, it reaches a top speed of 125 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just six seconds.

The next two are classics – the 1971 version of a Chevrolet C-10 and the Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The former is a pickup with a 6.6L V8 engine, offering 175 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. As for the latter, it is one of Chris’s unique cars. Combining a vintage look, Monte Carlo has a 5.0L V8 engine that delivers 145 horsepower and 245 lb-ft of torque. Paul snagged the 1977 model for just $1,300 but invested more in upgrades, making this discontinued car a true “old but gold” classic.

So, as CP3 laces up for one last ride in San Antonio, it’s a celebration of a man who played the long game, both on the court and off it. From feeding Wemby dimes to building business empires, Chris Paul is bowing out on his own terms, and with the receipts to prove it.