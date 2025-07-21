Chris Paul’s Son Sends Nostalgic Message to Father After Clippers Move

As teams across the NBA scramble to strike that perfect balance between youth and experience, the Clippers have gone all in on legacy. Veteran point guard Chris Paul has signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with Los Angeles. Reuniting with the franchise he once led through six electric seasons. For Paul, this isn’t just another roster spot; it’s a full-circle moment. It’s home. And if you needed any more proof, his son is already letting the world know.

Chris Paul’s return to the Clippers isn’t just a headline. It’s a reunion built on legacy, trust, and unfinished business. From 2011 to 2017, CP3 was the heart of the franchise, stacking up five All-Star nods and five All-NBA selections, which is still the most in team history. He averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game during that run, setting the standard for elite point guard play in L.A. And now, seven years later, it’s official: he’s coming back to the team he once led with precision and pride. This likely marks the final chapter for the 40-year-old veteran. One last shot at the title where it all felt like home.

Shams Charania of ESPN had previously reported, “Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA’s Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN.” But the news didn’t truly hit home until Chris’ son, Chris Paul II, put his own stamp on it. Shortly after the announcement, CP3’s son shared Shams’ post to his Instagram story, and his caption said everything without saying much. He wrote, “3️⃣’s home.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) looks up in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

AD

But the story doesn’t end there, because Chris Paul had something to say, too. Just hours after senior NBA insider Chris Haynes shared the news of Paul’s return, CP3 responded in his own quiet, powerful way. Haynes’ post read, “BREAKING: Future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul has reached an agreement to return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, league sources tell me.” And Paul reshared this post in his recent Instagram story, with just one single emoji. He wrote, “🤞🏿”.

So, it’s clear that both sides are fully bought in. And sure, if you mix Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, then this upcoming season the Western side of the conference is going to lit up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

L.A. Clippers’ president’s expectations from Chris Paul

At 40, Chris Paul had options, real ones. Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, and Dallas Mavericks all showed interest. But in the end, the 12-time All-Star chose the Clippers, not just for their contending status, but for something deeper. This wasn’t purely about nostalgia. It was personal.

Paul has previously said he was determined to play his 21st NBA season close to his family, who live in Los Angeles. So, this move checks every box, competitive opportunity, familiar territory, and, most importantly, proximity to home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The L.A. Clippers didn’t just stumble into signing Chris Paul; they had their own plan. Team president Lawrence Frank made it clear weeks ago: that 14th roster spot wasn’t just filler. “Chris is someone we hold in high regard. We’re still evaluating that 14th roster spot, but certainly, we’re looking to add playmaking and ball-handling. That’s a priority.” Frank said.

And now, they’ve landed their guy, a legendary point guard with 20 seasons of elite court vision. And leadership behind him. With Paul in the mix, the Clippers are officially armed to challenge Kevin Durant’s reloaded Houston Rockets for Western supremacy. This race just got real.