Cavs Receive Darius Garland Reality Check Amid Impending Roster Move

When the Cavs bagged the top seed in the Eastern Conference with 64 regular-season wins, many believed this would be the year they finally win it all, without LeBron. But their title dream was shockingly shattered by the Pacers with a second-round gentleman sweep. Cleveland’s epic crash out left many wondering if their regular season run was a fluke, sparking major concern about their credibility for next year. However, veteran insider Jason Timpf believes that the Cavs might be a lot better than many predict because of one key player: Darius Garland!

“I actually find myself higher on the Cavs than most after that disappointment. And it’s not even because the top of the East got weaker. That certainly helps… But Darius Garland was hurt, and I really think that was the thing that prevented the Cavs from operating at their regular season peak.” Jason remarked. And he isn’t wrong, as Garland missed four of Cleveland’s nine playoff games last year due to a sprained left big toe.

Even when he returned after the Cavs went down 0-2 against the Pacers, the injury was clearly bothering the point guard. Head coach Kenny Atkinson addressed Garland’s struggles during the postgame presser, “He’s just playing through a lot of pain, quite honestly. To get him to play this game, let’s just say there’s a lot that goes into it. He’s kind of taking one for the team here.” Even Darius stated, “Y’all don’t understand what I’m going through.”

Had Darius been healthy during the playoffs, the outcome could have been a lot different. That’s why it might not be fair to judge the Cavs based on their performance amid Garland’s struggles. “Darius Garland is the guy who when he’s healthy is so f—— quick that nobody can stop him from getting where he needs to get on the floor… When Darius Garland has a bad toe and he can’t plant and change direction and change speed and beat people off the dribble as effectively, he’s not breaking down the defense as well… The kickout reads aren’t as clean… Those catch and shoot looks aren’t the same.” Jason added.

Sure enough, Garland played a pivotal role in Cleveland’s regular season success, averaging 20.6 points and nearly seven assists. But his numbers took a significant hit during the playoffs because of his toe injury. With their primary playmaker not at 100%, the Cavs could not play their natural game, which affected their performance. Amid the struggles, Donovan Mitchell had to resort to playing hero ball and the role players’ shots were not falling.

“Darius being hurt, it kind of felt like the head got cut off the snake in a lot of ways,” Jason added. Garland underwent surgery last month and is expected to return to full health in 4-5 months. Once he does, it might not take much time for the Cavs to return to top form and make another dominant run, both in the regular season and the playoffs. And they have already begun planning big moves to boost their chances of title contention.

One Cavs star’s future is in jeopardy as Cleveland eyes a 2X All-Star

Despite their disappointing second-round exit, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made it clear that they are not taking their eyes off the prize. So far this summer, they have made some big moves, adding Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr., while parting ways with Ty Jerome and Isaac Okoro. And it looks like they are not done.

If veteran insider Chris Fedor is to be believed, there has been major discussion about a potential Dean Wade trade. In his six years with the Cavs, Wade has become a valuable bench player in their rotation. Last year, he averaged 5.4 points and over four rebounds. Based on his current contract, he will make $6.6 million next season, and multiple teams are reportedly ready to pay that price.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) drives against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Potential suitors include the Dallas Mavericks. Trading him would give the Cavs more financial flexibility and roster space. It could even create an opportunity to try out young star Nae’Qwan Tomlin. Meanwhile, the Cavs have also reported an interest in acquiring two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to fill their vacant roster spot. Oladipo last played for Miami in 2022-23, averaging 10.7 points and over three assists. Although he is no longer in his prime, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is a longtime fan and might not hesitate to add him to his squad. Well, Cavs look ready to shake off last season’s disappointment with potential roster moves, and once Garland makes a complete recovery, they could once again be the team to beat in the East.