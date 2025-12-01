Cavs vs Pacers Injury Report (Dec. 1): Are Donovan Mitchell, Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are desperate to snap their frustrating three-game losing streak, but they will have to do it while navigating a lengthy injury report. Their Monday night road game against the Indiana Pacers features two teams heading in opposite directions as they deal with significant roster shortages. This Central Division matchup tips off at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network. But who will suit up tonight to help the respective sides?

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Are Donovan Mitchell, Lonzo Ball Playing Tonight?

Donovan Mitchell is the one major Cavaliers star expected to play. Mitchell has appeared in both ends of a back-to-back once already this season. The six-time All-Star is averaging 29.9 points per game, and his presence is critical for a team searching for a win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without several key rotation players for Monday’s game. Point guard Darius Garland has been ruled out as the team manages a toe injury. He will not play on the second night of the back-to-back set.

Lonzo Ball is also out for this contest as he continues to manage a knee injury. Ball missed Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics and will remain sidelined. His absence further depletes the team’s backcourt depth.

Jarrett Allen is out with a finger strain and is expected to miss at least one week of action. Larry Nance Jr. remains out with a calf strain that will sideline him for three to four weeks. Max Strus and Sam Merrill are also out with their respective injuries.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Are Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard Playing Tonight?

Pascal Siakam is available and expected to play without restriction. He hit the game-winning jumper in the Pacers’ most recent victory over Chicago. Siakam finished that game with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Andrew Nembhard is also available and will anchor the backcourt. He scored a career-high 32 points in the first meeting against Cleveland this season. Nembhard will need another strong performance with the team’s guard depth depleted. Apart from them, the Pacers have a long list of injuries with five players ruled out for Monday’s game.

Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Johnny Furphy, Quenton Jackson, and Kam Jones are all sidelined with various injuries. Despite these absences, Indiana has won two consecutive games for the first time this season.

Also, the Indiana Pacers continue to play without their franchise player. Tyrese Haliburton remains out for the entire season as he recovers from surgery on his right Achilles tendon. His absence has been a major challenge for the team’s offense.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Cavs vs Pacers

The predicted starting lineups for Monday’s game are as follows.

Cleveland Cavaliers Indiana Pacers Craig Porter Jr. Andrew Nembhard Donovan Mitchell Bennedict Mathurin Jaylon Tyson Ben Sheppard De’Andre Hunter Pascal Siakam Evan Mobley Jay Huff

This game presents a clear opportunity for the Pacers to build momentum against a reeling divisional opponent. The Cavaliers must find answers quickly to stop their slide and avoid falling further in the Eastern Conference standings during a difficult stretch.