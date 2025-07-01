brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Close Sources Reveal Trae Young’s Mood in Atlanta Amid Involvement in Hawks’ $73M Move

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jun 30, 2025 | 10:06 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Some NBA deals are all about the numbers. This one? It started with a call from Trae Young. While Atlanta’s front office was quietly doing the math, their franchise star was out front doing the recruiting. According to Shams Charania, Young personally reached out to both Luke Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and it’s already paying off. Kennard, one of the NBA’s most reliable long-range shooters, has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Hawks. But that’s just half the story.

Atlanta is also acquiring Alexander-Walker from Minnesota in a sign-and-trade, locking him in for four years and $62 million, while sending a 2027 second-rounder (via Cleveland) and cash to the Timberwolves. Two instant-impact wings. One very clear message worth 73 million dollars! According to Marc Spears, Trae is “ecstatic” with the direction.

“He’s keeping an eye on things… and now the Hawks, they’re a contender in the East,” Spears added. Which begs the real question: is this just a roster refresh, or a full-on power shift?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

Either way, with Trae in recruitment mode and Atlanta doubling down on perimeter firepower, the Hawks aren’t just trying to stay relevant. They’re trying to matter. Big time. And this might be just the beginning. Keep an eye out, people. More updates coming soon here!

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Trae Young's recruitment spree the start of a new era for the Atlanta Hawks?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved