Close Sources Reveal Trae Young’s Mood in Atlanta Amid Involvement in Hawks’ $73M Move

Some NBA deals are all about the numbers. This one? It started with a call from Trae Young. While Atlanta’s front office was quietly doing the math, their franchise star was out front doing the recruiting. According to Shams Charania, Young personally reached out to both Luke Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and it’s already paying off. Kennard, one of the NBA’s most reliable long-range shooters, has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Hawks. But that’s just half the story.

Atlanta is also acquiring Alexander-Walker from Minnesota in a sign-and-trade, locking him in for four years and $62 million, while sending a 2027 second-rounder (via Cleveland) and cash to the Timberwolves. Two instant-impact wings. One very clear message worth 73 million dollars! According to Marc Spears, Trae is “ecstatic” with the direction.

“He’s keeping an eye on things… and now the Hawks, they’re a contender in the East,” Spears added. Which begs the real question: is this just a roster refresh, or a full-on power shift?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Either way, with Trae in recruitment mode and Atlanta doubling down on perimeter firepower, the Hawks aren’t just trying to stay relevant. They’re trying to matter. Big time. And this might be just the beginning. Keep an eye out, people. More updates coming soon here!

(This is a developing story…)