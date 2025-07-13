Cole Anthony Signs for Bucks: Potential Starting Line-Up Around Giannis Antetokounmpo Explored

Amid the looming Giannis Antetokounmpo uncertainty, the Bucks have been very active this offseason. In a shocking move that many deemed ‘brave but smart’ they waived and stretched the $113 million contract of an injured Damian Lillard to make room for Myles Turner’s $108.9 million salary. While the addition of Turner was a massive upgrade, there was a glaring void at the point guard spot following Dame’s departure. But they have finally solved that issue with their latest move!

Turns out, Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Grizzlies and plans to join the Bucks once he clears waivers. It was only a few weeks ago that Cole was dealt to Memphis from Orlando as part of the blockbuster Desmond Bane trade. However, he was never part of Grizzlies’ plan going forward and there were speculations of a potential buyout as soon as he joined. With the two years $26.2 million left on his deal now bought out, Cole is ready to take his talents to Milwaukee.

Sure enough, Anthony is a solid replacement for Lillard, and could be the Bucks primary playmaker going forward. Well, Cole had a breakout season in Orlando as a sophomore in 2021-22, when he averaged 16.3 points and nearly six assists. Since then, his numbers have gradually declined each year, but that could be because of his transition to the bench role as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner turned into superstars. Last season, Cole averaged 9.4 points and nearly three assists.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

However, the Bucks opportunity gives him a fresh start and playing alongside a superstar of Giannis’ calibre could revitalize his career. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is now looking extremely strong with the addition of a true point guard in Cole. Here’s their potential starting lineup for next season based on their current roster:

PG: Cole Anthony

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Myles Turner

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looks like the Bucks have gotten a lot younger than last season and there is a ton of firepower to become title contenders again. Apart from this promising starting five, their depth is also looking lethal, with the re-signing of Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis, Ryan Rollins, Jericho Sims, and the addition of Gary Harris. But is it enough to keep Giannis in Milwaukee?

Bucks ready to make major family decision after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s public confession

All summer long, there have been speculations about Giannis potentially leaving Milwaukee to join a team with a better shot at winning the title. The three straight first round exits have truly put the organization in a tough spot. But The Greek Freak is yet to finalize his decision. However, during his recent collaboration with IShowSpeed, he confessed that he could stay with the Bucks despite the recent trade buzz that even has him switching places with Kevin Durant in Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’ll see, probably. I love Milwaukee.” Giannis remarked, when Speed asked him if he plans on staying. Although it was not a sure shot response, it was a positive sign for the Bucks. And they are trying everything in their power to keep the two-time MVP in their roster. Per veteran insider Marc Stein, Bucks are “expected to re-sign Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis if their superstar indeed remains in Brewtown.”

Although not a key part of their rotation, Thanasis has been a permanent stay in Milwaukee for the last five years alongside his brother. And even though he tore his Achilles last summer, Bucks plan on keeping Thanasis if it would make Giannis happy, motivating him to extend his tenure. Per reports, Giannis is pleased with the offseason moves the front office has made so far, and it seems likely that he will start next season in the Bucks uniform. The addition of Cole Anthony only makes that case stronger. Do you think Bucks can return to title contention with this revamped roster?